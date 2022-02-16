Review: St. Louis Shakespeare Aims for Timeless Production of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Show: “Romeo & Juliet”

Company: St. Louis Shakespeare

Venue: Reim Auditorium, Kirkwood Community Center, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood

Dates: Feb. 17 to 20

Tickets: $15 to $20; contact stlshakespeare.org

Highlights: Director Blake Anthony Edwards uses the fervor and talent of a mostly youthful cast in St. Louis Shakespeare’s latest rendition of the Bard’s enduring romantic tragedy with mostly successful results.

Story: (Courtesy of St. Louis Shakespeare’s program) The Plot: An age-old vendetta between two powerful families, the Capulets and Montagues, erupts into bloodshed. A young, lovesick Romeo Montague falls instantly and mutually in love with Juliet Capulet, whose father insists that she marry the Count Paris.

Juliet’s attending nurse helps her to arrange for Romeo and Juliet to marry the next day. Romeo’s attempt to halt a street fight, however, leads to the death of Juliet’s cousin Tybalt at the hands of Romeo’s friend Mercutio, who subsequently also is killed. For Tybalt’s death, Romeo then is banished by Verona’s ruling prince.

Desperate to be reunited with her love, Juliet follows an intricate plot devised by a sympathetic friar and fakes her own death. Word of the ruse fails to reach Romeo, however, and he kills himself when he sees Juliet apparently lifeless in her tomb. When Juliet awakens and sees Romeo’s corpse, she also takes her own life. The grieving families finally agree to end their feud.