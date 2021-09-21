Review: St. Louis Actors’ Studio Twin Bill Exposes Raw Roots of Modern Theater

Plays: The Zoo Story and The Dumb Waiter

Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio

Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle Ave.

Dates: Sept. 23 through 26, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 through 3

Tickets: $35; visit stlas.org

Highlights: St. Louis Actors’ Studio returns after a shuttered 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic with an engaging, well-crafted presentation of early works of modern theater in the 20th century by two of its most gifted practitioners, Edward Albee and Harold Pinter.

Story: In The Zoo Story, every Sunday afternoon middle-class Peter relaxes on a park bench nestled within a secluded area of Central Park in New York City. The publishing executive brings along a favorite book to read for a few hours away from the domestic bliss of his wife, two daughters, two cats and a pair of parakeets.

On this particular Sunday, though, his idyllic existence is interrupted by Jerry, a disheveled, shady-looking sort who wanders over to Peter’s seat. He tells Peter that he’s been to the zoo. Getting no reaction, he addresses Peter again, remarking that he’s visited the zoo. Still being ignored, he raises his voice and gets right in Peter’s face.

Finally, Peter acknowledges the stranger’s presence in somewhat pleasant fashion, restrained but not impolite. This reaction opens the door for Jerry to inform Peter not only about the zoo and the animals therein but also a cat which belongs to his landlady, and all of the problems which people and animals seem to send Jerry’s way.