Review: Second Production of ‘My Fair Lady’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in 40 Years Is a ‘Loverly’ Show

Musical: “My Fair Lady”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through April 3

Tickets: $29 to $95; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com

Highlights: Bartlett Sher’s 2018 Lincoln Center Theater revival of the 1956 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical brings its polish, panache and exuberance to The Fabulous Fox Theatre for an exhilarating evening of entertainment. It’s filled with splashy musical numbers, stirring singing and a spitfire performance by Shereen Ahmed as Eliza.

Story: Linguist professor Henry Higgins spends his time strolling the streets of London in 1912 eavesdropping on the residents of sundry area locales. He has an uncanny knack for pinning down people’s residences, sometimes within a few blocks, by noting the inflections, accents and other eccentricities in their voices.

Technically, Higgins is a phonetician, a linguist who specializes in phonetics, and he highly impresses Col. Hugh Pickering, a noted Englishman who meets Higgins purely by happenstance in Covent Garden on one of the latter’s scientific investigations of accents. Both are drawn to a flower girl whose thick Cockney accent helps Higgins as he rattles off the environs of several pedestrians in the immediate vicinity.