Review: Saint Louis University Theatre Pivots to Film for Intriguing ‘Diary of a Madman’ Production

Show: Diary of a Madman

Company: Saint Louis University Theatre

Venue: Online

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Low-level civil servant Poprishchin, a troubled bureaucrat in 19th century Russia, chafes at his menial tasks while secretly pining for Sophie, the attractive daughter of his boss. For her part, she barely knows that he exists, sending the emotionally fragile Poprishchin further into his accelerating mental illness.

In his journal, Poprishchin keeps careful records of his encounters with his boss and other government employees. He also jots down the conversations he overhears between Sophie’s dog and other canines, convinced the dialogue has import for him. As he continues his psychological descent, Poprishchin eventually believes that he also is the king of Spain, which he thinks may or may not be the same as China.

Life goes on for Poprishchin and those around him, but his tenuous grip on sanity grows more precarious by the day.

Highlights: Director Lucy Cashion and her student cast tap into their collective imaginations during the age of COVID-19 to bring a modern tint to Gogol’s classic tale of mental instability.

Other Info: Cashion says upfront that the 2020-21 theater season for Saint Louis University Theatre is actually “two different seasons,” a regular slate of shows as well as a “pandemic season.” To that end, she presents the production of Diary of a Madman as a film rather than a stage show.