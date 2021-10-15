Review: R-S Theatrics’ Production of ‘Breadcrumbs’ is a Trail Through the Mysteries of Dementia

Play: Breadcrumbs

Company: R-S Theatrics

Venue: .ZACK, 3224 Locust Street

Dates: Oct. 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24

Tickets: $20; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: R-S Theatrics opens its 2021-22 season after a pandemic hiatus with the local premiere of Breadcrumbs, Jennifer Haley’s pensive, two-hand drama from 2010.

Story: Alida has spent a lifetime doing her best J.D. Salinger impression as a popular but reclusive writer of fiction. While being questioned at a health facility by a young woman named Beth, the latter is enamored of Alida’s occupation and is curious to know more about her.

After Alida’s visit, Beth stops by the older woman’s apartment with some materials which Beth says that Alida left behind. That’s basically a pretext, though, for Beth to spend more time with Alida to satiate her curiosity about the mysterious woman.

The cantankerous Alida shows no interest in humoring Beth. However, when Beth notices the difficulty with which Alida is attempting to put her thoughts on paper, she proposes to Alida that Beth take dictation to help the writer complete her latest novel.

Although she refuses any such offer at first, eventually Alida consents and even states that she’ll pay Beth to do the work. As it turns out, Beth has just lost her job at the clinic, as she has other jobs in the past. She’s in a relationship with a new boyfriend, which she thinks will be better than her previous, failed attempts with other men. She also has a disturbing tendency to lie to Alida, or so the older woman claims.