Review: Public Crusades Mask Private Conflict in The St. Louis Black Repertory's Production of ‘Fireflies’

Play: Fireflies

Company: The St. Louis Black Repertory

Venue: Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.

Remaining dates: Feb. 23 through 27

Tickets: $15-$50; call 314-534-3810 or visit theblackrep.org

Highlights: Director Andrea Frye and performers Eric Conners and Zahria Moore bring Donja R. Love’s second work in his “Love Plays” trilogy to vibrant life in The Black Rep’s compelling production, now being staged at the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University.

Story: Charles is a charismatic preacher and leader in the civil rights movement in the early 1960s. He is frequently on the road, making inspirational speeches to African Americans throughout the South, urging them to resist prejudice and to protest for their rights, both individually and collectively.

What’s generally unknown is that Charles’ speeches, delivered in his fiery and passionate way, are written by his wife Olivia. It’s the 1960s, and even though Charles is fighting for the liberties of his constituents -- both at church and throughout the American South – back home his wife Olivia remains frustrated, bound to her “duties” as a wife and homemaker while seeing her creative efforts credited to her husband.

Whenever Charles returns to his “castle,” he anticipates that Olivia will be as excited to see him as he is to reunite with her. That isn’t the case, however, as any astute observer could detect that Olivia’s fragile grasp on mental stability is slipping away, despite Charles’ blindness to it.