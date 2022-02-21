Review: Public Crusades Mask Private Conflict in The St. Louis Black Repertory's Production of ‘Fireflies’

Play: Fireflies
Company: The St. Louis Black Repertory
Venue: Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University, 6445 Forsyth Blvd.
Remaining dates: Feb. 23 through 27
Tickets: $15-$50; call 314-534-3810 or visit theblackrep.org
Highlights: Director Andrea Frye and performers Eric Conners and Zahria Moore bring Donja R. Love’s second work in his “Love Plays” trilogy to vibrant life in The Black Rep’s compelling production, now being staged at the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University.
Story: Charles is a charismatic preacher and leader in the civil rights movement in the early 1960s. He is frequently on the road, making inspirational speeches to African Americans throughout the South, urging them to resist prejudice and to protest for their rights, both individually and collectively.
What’s generally unknown is that Charles’ speeches, delivered in his fiery and passionate way, are written by his wife Olivia. It’s the 1960s, and even though Charles is fighting for the liberties of his constituents -- both at church and throughout the American South – back home his wife Olivia remains frustrated, bound to her “duties” as a wife and homemaker while seeing her creative efforts credited to her husband.
Whenever Charles returns to his “castle,” he anticipates that Olivia will be as excited to see him as he is to reunite with her. That isn’t the case, however, as any astute observer could detect that Olivia’s fragile grasp on mental stability is slipping away, despite Charles’ blindness to it.
Soon after Charles returns from a trip, news is reported about the bombing of a church in a nearby state in which four little girls are killed. That news becomes a flashpoint not only for the movement but for the marriage of Charles and Olivia, as Charles prepares again to depart, oblivious to Olivia’s psychological pain.
As Charles becomes a bigger part of the civil rights movement, he attracts the attention of J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. When Olivia receives a package with some damning information about Charles’ extracurricular activities while he’s on the road, it’s apparent that the FBI wants to inflict emotional damage on Charles to hinder the movement.
Deep down, Charles is essentially a good and decent man, albeit one with serious human flaws. Even as he admits to his failures to Olivia, though, he fails to understand her reticence about her pregnancy with their first child, a baby they had thought they could never have.
Although Charles says he loves Olivia, he demands that any action she take regarding her pregnancy be a mutual decision between the two of them. What Charles doesn’t know is that Olivia may have feelings of her own beyond her marriage to Charles, urgings which increasingly take hold of her in her stifling situation.
The world is changing in the South and throughout the United States. Charles believes that he has a significant role to play in major events, but does he understand how perilous his own home has become? Does he know the true Olivia, even though they grew up together laboring in the same fields as children? Is their future secure, or will it flicker like fireflies in the night?
Other Info: Love is “an Afro-Queer playwright, poet and filmmaker” whose work largely prioritizes the stories of Black people and those who belong to the LGBTQ community, according to The Julliard School website. “Fireflies” is part of his “Love Plays” trilogy and received its world premiere in 2018 off-Broadway.
There is plenty of tension on and just below the surface in “Fireflies,” a one-act, 90-minute excursion into American history, not only in the headlines of the day circa 1963 but also in the sexual desires bubbling unfulfilled in people such as Olivia, whose real desires were submerged out of fear and retribution.
Frye brings Love’s complex story to unsettling fruition in a well-modulated rendition, thanks to a pair of splendid performances by Conners and Moore. In their capable hands, the “ideal” American marriage, even for downtrodden blacks in the Jim Crow era of the South, isn’t something bought into by everyone, especially Olivia.
It’s a time when social mores and political restrictions are being challenged. Love astutely offers the latter as background to the equally troubling aspects on the home front. His provocative play is given ample support by scenic designer Dunsi Dai, whose comprehensive set features a modest kitchen anchored by the formica table and chairs of the day, as well as a period radio courtesy of props designer Taijha Silas.
Sean Savoie provides a haunting lighting design that accentuates the melancholy aspects of the drama, which are underscored by costume designer Ellen Minch’s dreary attire for the depressed Olivia in contrast to Charles’ handsome suits. Christian Kitchens adds a soundtrack of the time to bring Top 40 hits to the fore as well as some softer jazz elements.
“Fireflies” succeeds at telling a personal story beyond the public headlines of the era in which it is set. Frye, Conners and Moore ensure that it’s a story to remember.