Review: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ Breezy ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ is Lots o’ Fun

Show: The Pirates of Penzance

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Online

Dates: Through Feb. 7

Tickets: $15 per household; contact 314-961-0644 or visit opera-stl.org/on-the-go. Show is free to classroom educators

Story: A 19th century pirate apprentice named Frederic is indentured to a band of kind-hearted swashbucklers until his 21st birthday. Because he is 20, his fast-approaching natal day will make him 21. Or so he thinks.

Turns out that Frederic was born in a leap year on Feb. 29. The Pirate King, showing Frederic his contract, states that Frederic therefore is just 5 years old and must in fact serve the brigands for another 63 years.

This is devastating news to the young man, compounded by the fact that he and Mabel, a daughter of Major-General Stanley he recently has met on a trip ashore, have fallen in love. Buoyed by her proclamation that she’ll faithfully wait for him for six decades and change, Frederic reluctantly agrees that he is honor-bound to fulfill his duty.

Will the Pirate King change his mind and give Frederic his freedom and a chance at happiness with Mabel? Are these pirates more silly than surly? Time will tell.

Highlights: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis continues its digital season with a smart, snappy version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic comic opera for its new digital series during the COVID-19 pandemic.