Review: New Line Theatre Returns With an Affecting Rendering of ‘The Story of My Life’ in St. Louis

Musical: The Story of My Life

Company: New Line Theatre

Venue: The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr.

Dates: Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23

Tickets: $20-$30; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: New Line Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with a sparkling production of a two-hand musical ideally suited for a presentation in pandemic times – intimate and poignantly effective under artistic director Scott Miller.

Story: Alvin first met Tom in Mrs. Remington’s first grade class when they were 6 years old. They’ve been friends for nearly 30 years since then, although truth be told Alvin has been a more loyal friend than Thomas.

They grew up in a small town where Alvin’s dad owned a book store called The Writer’s Block, a name based on a pun that Thomas never realized until he sits down to write Alvin’s eulogy at age 35. While Alvin remained at home, at first working in and eventually running his widowed father’s business when the latter became unable to do so, Thomas left for college and an eventually developed a career as a writer.

Along the way Thomas protected Alvin from school bullies, met and became engaged to a woman who was also his editor, broke off the engagement and also backed off from a commitment to have Alvin visit him in the big city. Thomas has been a friend of sorts, perhaps, but Alvin has a big heart and a wide streak of loyalty to his talented pal.