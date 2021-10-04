Review: New Line Theatre Returns With an Affecting Rendering of ‘The Story of My Life’ in St. Louis

Musical: The Story of My Life
Company: New Line Theatre
Venue: The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Dr.
Dates: Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23
Tickets: $20-$30; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Highlights: New Line Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with a sparkling production of a two-hand musical ideally suited for a presentation in pandemic times – intimate and poignantly effective under artistic director Scott Miller.
Story: Alvin first met Tom in Mrs. Remington’s first grade class when they were 6 years old. They’ve been friends for nearly 30 years since then, although truth be told Alvin has been a more loyal friend than Thomas.
They grew up in a small town where Alvin’s dad owned a book store called The Writer’s Block, a name based on a pun that Thomas never realized until he sits down to write Alvin’s eulogy at age 35. While Alvin remained at home, at first working in and eventually running his widowed father’s business when the latter became unable to do so, Thomas left for college and an eventually developed a career as a writer.
Along the way Thomas protected Alvin from school bullies, met and became engaged to a woman who was also his editor, broke off the engagement and also backed off from a commitment to have Alvin visit him in the big city. Thomas has been a friend of sorts, perhaps, but Alvin has a big heart and a wide streak of loyalty to his talented pal.
It’s a bit ironic how it all turned out, considering Alvin was the only child to recognize that Thomas was dressed as Clarence the Angel from It’s a Wonderful Life in their first grade Halloween pageant, and Alvin remained behind in their hometown to run his father’s business a la George Bailey.
The two made a pact at one point to “write each other’s eulogies,” and then Thomas added, “whichever comes first.” Now, after he’s disappointed Alvin with what Alvin considered an inferior and inauthentic eulogy for Alvin’s dad, Thomas is assisted by Alvin’s ghost to do a better job reminiscing about his late, best friend.
As he puts his thoughts together on paper, though, whose life is Thomas actually recalling? After all, Alvin’s thoughts as conveyed to us are just recollections of what he said from Thomas’ perspective. The “story of my life” can be interpreted in a couple of different – but equally important – ways.
Other Info: As Miller writes in his informative director’s notes in the program, The Story of My Life takes place wholly in Thomas’ head, so that Alvin’s musings are filtered entirely through Tom’s perspective. Brian Hill’s book cleverly references sundry ideas in Tom’s mind, which then are played out randomly in various vignettes in the 90-minute, one-act musical with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.
Bartram’s style is reminiscent of the work of Stephen Sondheim, with literate musings shaped by complex musical melodies. Miller’s two-man cast, composed of company veteran Jeffrey M. Wright and comparative newcomer Chris Kernan, offer an appealing contrast in their delivery of the numbers with Wright as the pensive and serious Thomas, complemented by Kernan as the lighthearted, embracing Alvin.
As some of us in the audience might consider Thomas a bit self-centered and insensitive to his pal’s thoughts and feelings, he’s not a bad guy as much as overly preoccupied with his career. Wright shows us Thomas’ earnest attempts to rationalize his actions, such as using quotes from John Donne in his failed (in Alvin’s opinion) eulogy for Alvin’s dad. Kernan brings out Alvin’s ingratiating personality to help lead his friend from beyond the grave in a more fitting tribute to Alvin’s own life.
Miller doubles as pianist in this one-man version of “The New Line Pandemic Band” for the show’s fine musical accompaniment. Rob Lippert’s scenic design, a blend of stacks of books around Thomas’ chair and writing desk, is effectively evocative of Alvin’s bookstore, nicely lit by Kenneth Zinkl.
The players provide their own costuming, Wright in preppy attire for the sober Thomas and Kernan in an array of white clothing as the ever gracious Alvin. Alison Helmer’s props contribute appropriately to the atmosphere conjured in the set.
The Story of My Life is a gentle, charming musical tale that fits the pandemic protocols in place at the Marcelle, which include masking and proof of vaccination. It had a very brief run on Broadway back in 2009 after an original presentation in Toronto in 2006.
Miller has a knack for finding little gems and fully realizing their individual charms, as he’s done here with The Story of My Life. Kernan and Wright join him in ensuring that New Line’s return for its 30th season is a successful and rewarding one.