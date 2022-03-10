Review: New Line Theatre Reboot of ‘Head Over Heels’ Is a Fast-Paced Musical Delight

Pythio informs Basilius that four flags will fall before Arcadia loses its beat: His younger daughter will bring a liar to bed who assumes a female role; his older daughter will consent to wed but not to a groom; the king and queen will commit adultery with each other; and a “better” king will replace Basilius.

Not happy with any of that but especially annoyed that he’s marked for replacement, Basilius vows to kill the man he deems his rival for the crown. While the king plots murder, Musidorus comes across the costume trunk of a defunct theater troupe and assumes the identity of “Cleophila,” an Amazon warrior.

Cleophila soon becomes the object of affection of the smitten Basilius as well as Queen Gynecia and also is attractive to Pamela. The latter’s reaction is considerably annoying to Mopsa, who discovers her own romantic feelings for Princess Pamela.

It appears that all four flags soon will be falling and that Arcadia will indeed lose its beat. Is all hope for happiness in the kingdom irretrievably lost? Will Pamela reciprocate Mopsa’s feelings? Can Musidorus and Philoclea realize their yearnings for each other despite their social class differences? And from where exactly did Pythios originate? There’s much to contemplate in idyllic Arcadia.

Highlights: New Line Theatre, which was forced to close its hit production of the musical “Head Over Heels” with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, revives the show with an even better version this March. If the infectious music of the Go-Go’s and a witty, clever script are your choices of entertainment, you’ll be delighted with New Line’s effervescent presentation of this agreeable romp.