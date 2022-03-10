Review: New Line Theatre Reboot of ‘Head Over Heels’ Is a Fast-Paced Musical Delight

Musical: “Head Over Heels”
Company: New Line Theatre
Venue: The Marcelle, 3310 Samuel Shepard Drive, St. Louis
Dates: March 10 to 12, 17 to 19, 24 to 26
Tickets: $20 to $30; contact 314-534-1111 or metrotix.com
Story: All is well in the ancient kingdom of Arcadia, where King Basilius rules with a firm fist over his subjects, an attitude his wife, Queen Gynecia, merely tolerates. Uppermost on Basilius’ mind is getting his elder daughter, Pamela, married to one of the wealthy, eligible suitors who court her.
It’s all in vain, however, as Pamela doesn’t seem interested in the many men who pursue her. On the other hand, her younger sister, Philoclea, has her sights set on a handsome shepherd named Musidorus. Obviously, the young man’s station in life doesn’t sit well with Basilius, who rejects Musidorus when the latter asks the king for permission to marry Princess Philoclea.
As if that weren’t enough turmoil, the oracle Pythio sends an ominous message to the king, saying that Arcadia may lose its famous “beat” if Pythio’s warning isn’t heeded. Basilius decides to meet Pythio in a nearby forest, accompanied by his faithful steward, Dametas, father of Pamela’s childhood friend Mopsa.
Pythio informs Basilius that four flags will fall before Arcadia loses its beat: His younger daughter will bring a liar to bed who assumes a female role; his older daughter will consent to wed but not to a groom; the king and queen will commit adultery with each other; and a “better” king will replace Basilius.
Not happy with any of that but especially annoyed that he’s marked for replacement, Basilius vows to kill the man he deems his rival for the crown. While the king plots murder, Musidorus comes across the costume trunk of a defunct theater troupe and assumes the identity of “Cleophila,” an Amazon warrior.
Cleophila soon becomes the object of affection of the smitten Basilius as well as Queen Gynecia and also is attractive to Pamela. The latter’s reaction is considerably annoying to Mopsa, who discovers her own romantic feelings for Princess Pamela.
It appears that all four flags soon will be falling and that Arcadia will indeed lose its beat. Is all hope for happiness in the kingdom irretrievably lost? Will Pamela reciprocate Mopsa’s feelings? Can Musidorus and Philoclea realize their yearnings for each other despite their social class differences? And from where exactly did Pythios originate? There’s much to contemplate in idyllic Arcadia.
Highlights: New Line Theatre, which was forced to close its hit production of the musical “Head Over Heels” with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, revives the show with an even better version this March. If the infectious music of the Go-Go’s and a witty, clever script are your choices of entertainment, you’ll be delighted with New Line’s effervescent presentation of this agreeable romp.
Other Info: “Head Over Heels” premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015. It had a pre-Broadway run in San Francisco in 2018 before opening on Broadway later that year, where it had 200 total performances before closing in January 2019. Just one year later, New Line Theatre presented its first rendition of “Head Over Heels” in March 2020.
In addition to songs from the catalog of the all-girl group the Go-Go’s and Tom Kitt’s music arrangement, the musical features a book by Jeff Whitty, who also conceived the show, adapted by James Magruder. “Head Over Heels” is based on the 16th-century prose pastoral romance, “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia,” written by Sir Philip Sidney.
True to its origins, “Head Over Heels” is written in an Elizabethan style. The toe-tapping rhythms in the Go-Go’s music infuses the production throughout thanks to the spirited, rousing performance by the New Line band under the musical direction of New Line’s artistic director, Scott Miller (Nicolas Valdez will lead the band for all remaining performances) at the keyboard.
He’s joined by the tightly knit efforts of lead guitarist Adam Rugo, guitarist Jaylen Edwards, bassist John Gerdes and percussionist Clancy Newell. The band, situated off stage right, has never sounded better.
The catalog or “jukebox” musical’s two acts move briskly in two hours plus intermission, thanks to Miller’s steady and well-focused direction. Action takes place in an open area between Rob Lippert’s classical scenic design, with columns at one end and stones on the other, all covered in vines that also overhang the stage.
That set is handsomely illuminated with Kenneth Zinkl’s lighting. Costume designers Courtney Gibson and Sarah Porter throw caution to the mischievous winds with their wildly vivacious array of colors in the myriad, bizarre outfits adorning the players, accentuating the musical’s witty, off-kilter approach. Ryan Day adds sound design, and Kimi Short contributes several clever props, including some amusing sock puppets.
The zesty, exuberant choreography created by Michelle Sauer and Sara Rae Womack is better and tighter in this new presentation than in the 2020 version, further underscoring the show’s upbeat persona on numbers such as “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” and “Vacation,” among many others.
Go-Go’s hits are in abundance throughout the show, highlighted by “Mad About You,” with Musidorus ruminating about his love for Philoclea while a quartet of sheep (ensemble members with sock puppets) sway in the background.
There’s fine work across the board by the cast, all but two (Dawn Schmid, Colin Dowd) of whom reprise their roles from two years ago. Several stellar voices can be heard, including Grace Langford as Pamela, whose operatic style is used to comic effect with great results. Melissa Felps is a delight as Philoclea, showing effective stage chemistry with Clayton Humburg as Musidorus.
Dawn Schmid plays Mopsa with a sassy style, while Colin Dowd captures the dim-witted officiousness of her father, Dametas. Zachary Allen Farmer and Carrie Wenos Priesmeyer humorously show both the lusting and calculating sides of King Basilius and Queen Gynecia, respectively, and Tielere Cheatem is persuasive as the imposing, non-binary Pythio.
The energetic ensemble joining in this no-holds-barred, fun-filled frolic includes Kevin Corpuz, Evan Fornachon, Chris Kernan, Chris Moore, Maggie Nold, Michelle Sauer, Alyssa Wolf and Sara Rae Womack.
The time for “Head Over Heels” is described as “Nowhen” in the New Line program. With the agreeable music of the Go-Go’s and the inspired work of the cast, it’s a good time, indeed.