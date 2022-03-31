Review: New Jewish Theatre Returns With Witty, Madcap ‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Play: “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”

Company: New Jewish Theatre

Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis

Dates: March 31; April 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10

Tickets: $47 to $54; contact 314-442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org

Highlights: After being shut down for more than two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jewish Theatre returns to the stage with a riotously entertaining production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”

Story: Lucas Brickman can’t believe where he is. The wide-eyed young man has landed a job on the writing staff of the legendary “Max Prince Show,” a staple of evening entertainment on NBC-TV in 1953. Lucas is nervous about his new assignment but also ecstatic about the opportunity.

The pace is frenzied, the pressure unrelenting and the competition intense. He loves every minute of it, too, as he toils alongside the five men and one woman who work their tails off to keep the madcap Max satisfied while he roams the halls driven by any number of moods. He can swoop down on his writers like a hawk or comfort them like a mother hen as he juggles artistic integrity with mollifying the corporate brass.