Review: New Jewish Theatre Returns With Witty, Madcap ‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Play: “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”
Company: New Jewish Theatre
Venue: Wool Studio Theatre, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis
Dates: March 31; April 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10
Tickets: $47 to $54; contact 314-442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org
Highlights: After being shut down for more than two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jewish Theatre returns to the stage with a riotously entertaining production of “Laughter on the 23rd Floor.”
Story: Lucas Brickman can’t believe where he is. The wide-eyed young man has landed a job on the writing staff of the legendary “Max Prince Show,” a staple of evening entertainment on NBC-TV in 1953. Lucas is nervous about his new assignment but also ecstatic about the opportunity.
The pace is frenzied, the pressure unrelenting and the competition intense. He loves every minute of it, too, as he toils alongside the five men and one woman who work their tails off to keep the madcap Max satisfied while he roams the halls driven by any number of moods. He can swoop down on his writers like a hawk or comfort them like a mother hen as he juggles artistic integrity with mollifying the corporate brass.
The jokes are flying at breakneck speed, and you’d better have a thick skin to endure the no-holds-barred pressure. And that’s even before the immensely talented scripters sit down to put their frenzied comic thoughts on paper. Hold onto your seats – it’s going to be a bumpy but frequently hysterical ride on NBC’s 23rd floor.
Other Info: The Neil Simon play from 1993 was “the very first production in this building, in 2010,” according to artistic director Eddie Coffield’s program notes. Coffield observes that three members of the original cast of NJT’s brilliant 2020 presentation – Bobby Miller, Jerry Russo and B. Weller – have since passed away.
If memory serves correctly, only Kirsten De Broux has returned to reprise her role as Carol Wyman in the ensemble, which works efficiently from start to finish under Coffield’s sage direction. It’s a treat to watch these fine professionals ply their craft with a script as wonderfully written as Simon’s paean to his days as a fledgling writer for the fabled “Your Show of Shows.”
That landmark TV series starred Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Howard Morris and Carl Reiner on screen, while heavyweight comedy writers including Simon, Mel Brooks, Larry Gelbart, Selma Diamond and, later, Woody Allen would bang out zany scripts for the weekly, 90-minute comedy series.
In “Laughter,” Max (the Caesar character) is given the grim news that his show is going to be cut to an hourly version for its next season – and that appropriate personnel cuts will have to be made. With that additional pressure, Ben Ritchie’s Max goes into deep-mode, survival instinct, intent on maintaining the status quo not only for himself but also for his staff, whom he loves in a bizarre sort of way.
Coffield’s cast is expertly portrayed by all involved, with Ritchie anchoring the manic proceedings to optimal effect, alternating looks of bewilderment and crazed mania. Aaron Mermelstein has the cadence of senior writer Val Skolsky down to his delicious, immigrant accent, while Jacob Flekier shows the admiration, respect and innate talents of youthful Lucas, who gives as good as he gets from the likes of Milt Fields, the dapper (married) playboy portrayed to the whimsical hilt by Joel Moses.
De Broux sports a top-notch New York accent for Carol, as well as the acerbic wit of the sole female on the roster, bringing up the harsh realities of the outside world and the frightening scourge of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy and his communist-baiting congressional hearings.
As Kenny Franks, Michael Pierce contrasts expertly in his sartorial splendor with the rather ragtag appearance of John Wolbers as Brian Doyle, the lone gentile in this den of daffy but deft scribes. Wolbers plays Brian’s thick Irish brogue with amusing comic delivery, while Pierce crisply showcases Kenny’s savvy talents.
Dave Cooperstein is the cherry on top of this delicious sundae of a comedy as the hypochondriacal Ira Stone, whose myriad mythical maladies make him habitually late for script meetings. Cooperstein is a hoot showcasing Ira’s inflated theatrics in his endless quest for attention from his colleagues, as well as from Max.
Completing the cast is Annie Zigman as Helen, the “dumb blonde” who in this case is the “dumb brunette” who assists Max in her constant state of befuddlement, the Mel Cooley joke trigger for Max’s merry band of mental marauders.
It’s the “Golden Age of Television,” as embodied by Michele Friedman Siler’s impeccable period costumes, Rob Lippert’s set design (which incorporates a broad window background of the Gotham skyline), Michael Sullivan’s handsome lighting (which enhances the scenic look) and Ellie Schwetye’s sound and projection design (which fits right in with the 1953 setting).
“Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is one of Simon’s best works, incorporating not only jokes sprayed at a machine-gun pace but also a touching balance of warmth and pathos. Coffield, his talented staff and accomplished cast all do justice and honor to Simon, Caesar and the true legends of comedy.