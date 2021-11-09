Review: Moonstone Theatre Company’s Debut Season Opens With a Polished Production of ‘Jake’s Women’

Jake’s problems are most compounded, though, when Julie enters his mind. As good a person as Julie was, she is now on a pedestal, which confuses her even in death. She’s alarmed when Jake reminds her that they had a daughter, Molly, who pops up in Jake’s mind from time to time both as a 12-year-old and her current 21-year-old self. It’s all so confusing, but Mollie extracts from Jake a promise that he’ll arrange for his late wife to meet her grown daughter.

Add to all of these ladies Jake’s latest flame, Sheila, who makes the mistake of stopping by Jake’s place to see him. As perplexing as Jake’s mental meetings with the sundry people in his life are, they’re all the more confusing to any of them who happen to actually be talking with Jake when they are face-to-face.

What does Jake really want? Can he convince Maggie that his jealousy and insecurity can be overcome by placing his trust in her? Can he listen to his sister, who has her own issues but nevertheless has Jake’s best interests in mind? Can Molly guide him to happiness as Julie did so many years before, and can Julie at this time offer any solace?

Jake thinks that these women hold the keys to his solution, but isn’t Jake himself responsible for his own well-being?

Other Info: In her program notes, Hunter writes that “Moonstone’s first season takes a closer look at characters struggling in some way with their mental health.” Later in the season Moonstone will mount presentations of Proof and The House of Blue Leaves, which also delve into troubled minds.