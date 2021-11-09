Review: Moonstone Theatre Company’s Debut Season Opens With a Polished Production of ‘Jake’s Women’

Play: Jake’s Women
Company: Moonstone Theatre Company
Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue
Dates: Nov. 11 through 14, 18 through 21
Tickets: $15-$50, call 314-821-9956 or visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets
Highlights: Artistic director and producer Sharon Hunter turns to America’s beloved 20th century playwright par excellence Neil Simon to launch her new Moonstone Theatre Company in a polished production under the watchful eye of director Edward Coffield.
Story: Jake is working on his latest novel in his posh New York City apartment but with little success. He’s constantly being interrupted by his wife Maggie, his sister Karen, his psychiatrist Edith and other women in his life.
Truth be told, however, such interruptions are more often in Jake’s mind than actually happening in real conversations. Jake just can’t control his thoughts, and as a result, he isn’t accomplishing much.
His second marriage (first wife Julie died several years earlier) is in trouble, too. While Maggie says everything is fine, Jake keeps pushing buttons until she admits that perhaps a six-month trial separation might be a good idea. That’s the actual Maggie, too, not the imaginary one who craves Jake passionately or who patiently utters the lines he writes for her to say. By the way, he does that with Karen and Edith, too.
Jake’s problems are most compounded, though, when Julie enters his mind. As good a person as Julie was, she is now on a pedestal, which confuses her even in death. She’s alarmed when Jake reminds her that they had a daughter, Molly, who pops up in Jake’s mind from time to time both as a 12-year-old and her current 21-year-old self. It’s all so confusing, but Mollie extracts from Jake a promise that he’ll arrange for his late wife to meet her grown daughter.
Add to all of these ladies Jake’s latest flame, Sheila, who makes the mistake of stopping by Jake’s place to see him. As perplexing as Jake’s mental meetings with the sundry people in his life are, they’re all the more confusing to any of them who happen to actually be talking with Jake when they are face-to-face.
What does Jake really want? Can he convince Maggie that his jealousy and insecurity can be overcome by placing his trust in her? Can he listen to his sister, who has her own issues but nevertheless has Jake’s best interests in mind? Can Molly guide him to happiness as Julie did so many years before, and can Julie at this time offer any solace?
Jake thinks that these women hold the keys to his solution, but isn’t Jake himself responsible for his own well-being?
Other Info: In her program notes, Hunter writes that “Moonstone’s first season takes a closer look at characters struggling in some way with their mental health.” Later in the season Moonstone will mount presentations of Proof and The House of Blue Leaves, which also delve into troubled minds.
Moonstone’s rendition of Jake’s Women has many positives going for it. First, the set designed by Dunsi Dai is a marvelous depiction of Jake’s opinion of himself in that his work area is elevated above the rest of the set, so that he can create stories as if atop Mount Olympus. Also impressive are six panels situated at the back of the set, at times wondrously illuminated with Michael Sullivan’s sharply observant lighting design.
Coffield’s direction is studied and accomplished, as he uses myriad entrances and exits for the women in Jake’s life and mind. Furthermore, pacing is just right, not too quick to miss what’s real and what’s imagined, and not too slow to elicit tedium.
The major weakness, in fact, isn’t in the production but rather in the script. To me, this is one of Simon’s lesser efforts, which is odd because it opened on Broadway (in 1992) between Lost in Yonkers in 1991 and Laughter on the 23rd Floor in ‘93, both far superior to this endeavor. While there are plenty of clever and funny lines in Jake’s Women, too often they seem forced by the playwright, as if he noted “insert joke here” too many times in his script, at the expense of more serious passages. Oh, well.
There are sparkling performances aplenty, including Jeff Cummings as Jake. He’s on stage virtually the entire time and yet still manages to turn in a convincing portrayal of the neurotic, overwrought writer, by turns annoyed and enamored of his ladies who approach him from all directions.
Jennifer Theby Quinn shows her deft ability at handling both poignant and comic scenes, especially humorous when noting to Jake that she’s spouting his dialogue. Hunter shows her comic flair as Jake’s somewhat pushy sister, and Jennie Brick is fun as Jake’s busybody psychiatrist, who’s just as interested in her own love life as Jake’s troubles.
Marisa Puller is affecting as Julie, carefully making her a real person beyond the image of perfection crafted by her surviving husband. Mindy Shaw brings Sheila’s increasing alarm about Jake to humorous fruition, while Carly Uding and Amelie Lock are quite convincing as the older and younger versions of Jake’s beloved daughter Molly, respectively.
Michele Siler’s costumes match the time and locale, especially in Maggie’s and Sheila’s classy wardrobes, even reflecting Karen’s lament to Jake that he dresses her so blandly in his imagination, and Dennis Milam Bensie adds a nice touch with his wig designs.
Moonstone Theatre Company is off to a fine start, showcasing talent on stage and behind the scenes with a production of Jake’s Women that is better than its source material.