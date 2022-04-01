Review: Moonstone Theatre Company Finds the Strengths of ‘Proof’ in Excellent Production

Play: “Proof”

Company: Moonstone Theatre Company

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue

Dates: through April 10

Tickets: $35-$50, call 314-412-3850 or visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets

Highlights: Moonstone Theatre Company offers its own proof of excellence in a riveting, thoroughly compelling rendition of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Story: It’s Catherine’s 25th birthday and she is being mildly jabbed by her father, Robert, because she says she hasn’t done much with her life. Robert points out that if she spent less time sleeping and reading magazines, then she could likely accomplish a great deal. He admits, though, that advice from him is problematic because he’s been dead for a week.

Robert was a brilliant, renowned mathematician at the University of Chicago, revered by students and other mathematicians alike. Unfortunately, his scientific genius was accompanied by stark mental decline, and his last years yielded only rare moments of lucidity. Catherine believes she’s inherited some of Robert’s mathematical prowess but perhaps also his proclivity toward mental illness, which she fears.

Catherine has invited one of Robert’s last graduate students, Hal, to pore over a room full of her father’s unpublished notebooks to ascertain whether there is anything of value in them. She’s also visited by her older sister, Claire, who has a very good job in New York City and announces she will soon be marrying her fiancé.