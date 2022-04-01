Review: Moonstone Theatre Company Finds the Strengths of ‘Proof’ in Excellent Production

Play: “Proof”
Company: Moonstone Theatre Company
Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe Avenue
Dates: through April 10
Tickets: $35-$50, call 314-412-3850 or visit moonstonetheatrecompany.com/tickets
Highlights: Moonstone Theatre Company offers its own proof of excellence in a riveting, thoroughly compelling rendition of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.
Story: It’s Catherine’s 25th birthday and she is being mildly jabbed by her father, Robert, because she says she hasn’t done much with her life. Robert points out that if she spent less time sleeping and reading magazines, then she could likely accomplish a great deal. He admits, though, that advice from him is problematic because he’s been dead for a week.
Robert was a brilliant, renowned mathematician at the University of Chicago, revered by students and other mathematicians alike. Unfortunately, his scientific genius was accompanied by stark mental decline, and his last years yielded only rare moments of lucidity. Catherine believes she’s inherited some of Robert’s mathematical prowess but perhaps also his proclivity toward mental illness, which she fears.
Catherine has invited one of Robert’s last graduate students, Hal, to pore over a room full of her father’s unpublished notebooks to ascertain whether there is anything of value in them. She’s also visited by her older sister, Claire, who has a very good job in New York City and announces she will soon be marrying her fiancé.
Catherine is temperamental in her relationships, verbally sparring with Hal, whom she accuses of stealing her father’s ideas, and with Claire, whom Catherine suspects has ulterior motives for inviting her to live in New York. Turns out that Claire is selling Robert’s dilapidated old house, where Catherine continued to live with him after dropping out of college to be his caregiver in his alarmingly declining state.
The emotional turbulence between Catherine, Claire and Hal crests when Hal ecstatically reports that he’s found a potentially groundbreaking mathematical “proof” in Robert’s unpublished diaries. Could Robert possibly have written such a work in his declining mental state? Perhaps. Or is there another explanation for this hidden masterpiece that might alter mathematical theories?
Other Info: Auburn’s two-act play premiered in 2000 and ran for 917 performances on Broadway before closing in January 2003. It won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards, including Best Play – also in 2001.
Under artistic director Sharon Hunter’s careful, studied direction, this Moonstone presentation shines with a quartet of wonderful performances, as Hunter elicits compelling character interpretations by a trio of youthful players in addition to the accomplished work of veteran performer Michael James Reed as Robert.
Hunter’s theme for her company’s inaugural season is “to place a spotlight focusing on mental health and how it affects individuals and their families.” In that regard, as well as others, “Proof” is an excellent showcase with Auburn’s discerning look at mental illness wrapped inside a clever mystery. The script is ingeniously arresting and provocative, and its story is touchingly conveyed in Moonstone’s superb rendition.
Reed masterfully walks the tightrope in Robert’s troubled mind, showing professional confidence and paternal warmth at one end while displaying frightening mental and emotional vulnerability at the other.
Summer Baer is quite impressive as the volatile Catherine, demonstrating a wide range of emotions in Catherine’s troubled personality, showing a sharp mind, as well as a disturbing psyche. She’s especially convincing in combative scenes with Julie Amuedo, whose practical Claire is saddled with substantial responsibilities of her own in caring for the financial well-being of her family from both a physical and emotional distance.
Oliver Bacus completes the talented cast as the interested outsider, Hal, whose genuine affection for Catherine masks his own ulterior motives for finding a potential trove of academic treasures inside Robert’s muddled notebooks.
Hunter shrewdly utilizes Dunsi Dai’s wondrous scenic design, a single set of the dilapidated family home’s back porch and surrounding yard, to keep the characters separated or bring them closer together, depending on various scenes.
Michael Sullivan’s lighting design accentuates the melancholy surroundings, while Amanda Werre’s haunting sound design features the beautiful sounds of various Vivaldi pieces. Michele Siler dresses the players in clothes suitable for their characters, from Claire’s stylish wear and Hal’s student look to Catherine’s frumpy attire and Robert’s professorial wardrobe.
“Proof,” 22 years after it debuted on Broadway, remains an absorbing, thought-provoking character study wrapped inside a clever mystery. Moonstone’s highly polished presentation brings out its well-modulated theatricality to the hilt.