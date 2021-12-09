Review: Midnight Company Presents Entertaining Trio of Valentines to ‘Tinsel Town’

Play: “Tinsel Town”

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: .ZACK Theatre

Dates: Dec. 9 to 12, 16 to 18

Tickets: $15 to $20; visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan scores big as playwright and performer in these three enjoyable and incisive observations about the pursuit of stardom and artistic expression in Hollywood. He also is blessed with the invaluable contributions of performer Ellie Schwetye and director Rachel Tibbetts.

Story: “Tinsel Town” comprises a trio of tales about life in La-La Land. In “Late Lunch on Melrose,” a harried Hollywood agent does his best to placate one of his major clients, a waning diva whose grand illusion of herself allows for nothing but incessant compliments and the allure of an adoring public – at least in her mind.

In “Just off Sunset,” an out-of-work, veteran session musician named Hank befriends Teenah, a singer-songwriter who has just finished a set inside a nearby nightclub but is searching for the magic that can return her to stardom. Hank is familiar with Teenah’s work and offers some friendly advice to the receptive singer. His genial nature may end up helping him, too.