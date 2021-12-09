Review: Midnight Company Presents Entertaining Trio of Valentines to ‘Tinsel Town’

Play: “Tinsel Town”
Company: The Midnight Company
Venue: .ZACK Theatre
Dates: Dec. 9 to 12, 16 to 18
Tickets: $15 to $20; visit metrotix.com
Highlights: Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan scores big as playwright and performer in these three enjoyable and incisive observations about the pursuit of stardom and artistic expression in Hollywood. He also is blessed with the invaluable contributions of performer Ellie Schwetye and director Rachel Tibbetts.
Story: “Tinsel Town” comprises a trio of tales about life in La-La Land. In “Late Lunch on Melrose,” a harried Hollywood agent does his best to placate one of his major clients, a waning diva whose grand illusion of herself allows for nothing but incessant compliments and the allure of an adoring public – at least in her mind.
In “Just off Sunset,” an out-of-work, veteran session musician named Hank befriends Teenah, a singer-songwriter who has just finished a set inside a nearby nightclub but is searching for the magic that can return her to stardom. Hank is familiar with Teenah’s work and offers some friendly advice to the receptive singer. His genial nature may end up helping him, too.
The show concludes with “Shoot in Santa Monica,” in which Richard Hoffman, an established star of British theater, is looking forward to his big break in American cinema. It’s a sci-fi tale about space vampires – which its fast-charging director is hoping gives her the impetus for bigger and better assignments. They’re both looking beyond outer space for more inspirational and satisfying work, but a low-budget flick is a start.
All of these characters are driven by the desire to see their names in lights, before or behind the stage and camera. You could warn them against the odds. But forget it, Jake, it’s Tinsel Town.
Other Info: The video design contributed by Michael Musgrave-Perkins features some panoramic views of Los Angeles that serve as a suitable backdrop for the conversations in this trio of two-character works. It richly enhances Erik Kuhn’s efficient and effective scenic design, comprising a table and chairs for the first skit, a bench in the second and a small desk for the third. Kuhn also contributes the lighting.
Dialogue coach Pamela Reckamp helps Hanrahan with a right-proper English accent in the third story, while costume designer Elizabeth Henning deserves accolades for the weird and amusing spacesuit worn by the English actor, covered in table-tennis balls or whatnot, as well as Hanrahan’s sleazy look as the fast-thinking agent and Schwetye’s glamorous attire as faded celebrity Beverly Montclair.
The whimsical sound design by Hanrahan and Schwetye is heavy on LA references, from John Stewart’s “Turning Music Into Gold” to Albert Hammond’s “It Never Rains in Southern California,” neatly underscoring the show’s theme.
“Tinsel Town” offers a pleasing menu of two comedies bracketing a poignant little piece that is the evening’s best work. There’s a sweetness in the camaraderie between aging session guitarist Hank and the young, talented and hungry Teenah, who share an unexpected but perhaps mutually beneficial new friendship. Tibbetts contributes to the effect by maintaining a distance between the two players to emphasize the wariness they experience in a tough but gratifying profession.
Hanrahan weaves a common theme through all three stories to provide additional, tongue-in-cheek humor, all of it played judiciously by Schwetye and himself.
“Tinsel Town,” says Hanrahan, is the culmination of three shows he, Schwetye and Tibbetts have performed, the first one (“Cuddles”) with SATE (Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble) leaders Schwetye and Tibbetts directed by Hanrahan, and the second (“Little Thing Big Thing”) performed by Hanrahan and Tibbetts for The Midnight Company under Schwetye’s direction.
With “Tinsel Town,” the circle not only is unbroken but also is expertly strengthened by the persuasive and cohesive efforts of each of its three participants. Let’s go to the Sunset Grill and stare out at the auburn sky.