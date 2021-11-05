Review: Metro Theater Company’s ‘Digging Up Dessa’ Emphasizes Importance of Women in Science

Play: Digging Up Dessa

Company: Metro Theater Company

Venue: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square

Dates: Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. through Nov. 7

Tickets: $20-$36; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com; online virtual streaming starts at $20 and is available through Nov. 7 at metroplays.org/dessa

Highlights: Metro Theater Company opens its 2021-22 season at the Grandel Theater with a charming production of a thoughtful and appealing play by Laura Schellhardt about pursuing one’s dreams despite any obstacles.

Story: Dessa is an adventurous 12-year-old whose father instilled in her a love for science. Several months ago, however, Dessa’s life was turned upside down when her dad died in an auto accident, leaving Dessa and her artist mother Esther to fend for themselves with dwindling resources.

Esther does the best she can, working to pay the bills at the downsized apartment she and Dessa have moved into in order to cut down on expenses, but Dessa doesn’t give her mom much slack. The young girl is energized, however, when she learns that a construction site is near their apartment building.

Passionate about paleontology, Dessa is determined to do some excavating at the site during off-hours of construction in search of artifacts, maybe even dinosaur bones. When she gets in trouble at the local history museum, she and the museum director’s son, Nilo, become unlikely teammates competing in their school’s science fair. The nerdy Nilo yearns for the approval of his own dad and agrees to help the smart, ambitious Dessa on the project as her assistant.