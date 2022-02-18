Review: ‘Mean Girls’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis is ‘so Fetch’

Musical: “Mean Girls”
Company: Touring show
Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 North Grand Blvd.
Dates: Through Feb. 27
Tickets: $29-$125; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Highlights: A packed house on opening night at The Fox reveled in the sharp humor, bouncy music and good vibes emanating from the touring company of “Mean Girls.”
Story: Teenager Cady has spent all her life in Kenya, where her biologist parents have been doing research for many years. When the family relocates to suburban Chicago, Cady finds herself in a new “jungle,” one filled with predators such as The Plastics, a trio of self-proclaimed “cool girls.”
The Plastics are led by their “queen,” the aptly named Regina, who is catered to by her second-in-command, Gretchen, and “dumb blonde” Karen, who insists pleasantly that she isn’t a caricature but, in fact, really quite stupid. Before Cady can contemplate all that is happening around her, she is befriended by two misfits, the artsy Janis and her very gay pal, Damian.
The latter two, who are ostracized by the students because of the words and actions of The Plastics, devise a scheme in which Cady will accept Regina’s overture of friendship and spy on The Plastics for them.
When Cady develops an instant crush on a guy named Aaron in her AP calculus class, she is informed by Gretchen that Aaron is Regina’s ex-boyfriend and therefore off-limits to them. Cady also is befriended by Kevin, leader of a nerdy group known as the Mathletes, who notices Cady’s mathematical prowess and encourages her to join the school’s official Mathlete team under the guidance of teacher Ms. Norbury.
Trying to absorb the confusing social scene of organized education after years of home-schooling, Cady masks her brilliance in order to interest Aaron. She also falls under the sway of Regina and The Plastics, but seeks revenge when Regina lures Aaron away from Cady and back to Regina.
Who is Cady, anyway? Is she the sweet, naïve young girl who hides her high intelligence in order to win the affections of Aaron? Is she the not-so-faithful pal of Janis and Damian, who dumps them in order to ascend to the alpha role in The Plastics? Can she even survive the “law of the jungle” among teen girls in suburban Chicago?
Other Info: “Mean Girls” is based on a hit movie from 2004 of the same name, which was written by Tina Fey based in part on a book by Rosalind Wiseman. The musical features a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin.
There were hordes of fans of the film on hand opening night, who pretty much filled the cavernous, 4,200-seat Fox Theatre. Trouble is, many of the show’s lyrics were indecipherable in such a huge auditorium, leaving one to rely upon the performers’ expressions and non-musical dialogue for a novice to follow the story.
These are raunchy, self-absorbed kids in many cases, but also teens whose vulnerability comes through in moments of revealing conversations between various characters. The show’s two acts and two-and-a-half hours of performance time move quickly thanks in large part to the fluid direction of Casey Nicholaw, who also helmed “The Prom” recently at The Fox with similar success.
Nicholaw also is responsible for the production’s effervescent choreography, which is performed largely in front of Scott Pask’s amusing scenic design. The latter is complete with background scenes of African savannahs and the animals of the African plains, who aren’t all that different from the predators and prey in a modern American high school.
The costumes designed by Gregg Barnes show off the Mean Girls’ abundant physical attributes as well as Janis’ artistic flair and the goofy garb of the Mathletes. Everything is well lighted by Kenneth Posner’s lighting design, Brian Ronan adds an amusing sound design, and the bright, animated video design is courtesy of Finn Ross and Adam Young.
Josh Marquette creates the mod hair styles, and Milagros Medina-Cerdeira adds the wild makeup design. Musical director and keyboardist Chris Kong leads the orchestra in a lively reading of Richmond’s appealing score, joined by keyboardists Polina Senderova and Benedict Braxton-Smith, guitarist Nick Brenock and drummer Dave LeBlanc.
The fun-loving cast, which contributes engaging performances across the board, includes Danielle Wade as Cady, Nadina Hassan as Regina, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen, Olivia Renteria (normally Megan Masako Haley) as Gretchen, Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis, Eric Huffman as Damian, Adante Carter as Aaron, Marcus Shane (normally Kabir Bery) as Kevin, Lawrence E. Street as patient principal Mr. Duvall, and April Josephine as Ms. Norbury and as Regina’s ditzy “cool mom” Mrs. George.
“Party on, dudes” is what some of the kids said in the ‘80s. No idea what they say now, but I do know that they and the gleeful audience in attendance on opening night were lovin’ those “Mean Girls.”