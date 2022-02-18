Review: ‘Mean Girls’ at The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis is ‘so Fetch’

Musical: “Mean Girls”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 North Grand Blvd.

Dates: Through Feb. 27

Tickets: $29-$125; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: A packed house on opening night at The Fox reveled in the sharp humor, bouncy music and good vibes emanating from the touring company of “Mean Girls.”

Story: Teenager Cady has spent all her life in Kenya, where her biologist parents have been doing research for many years. When the family relocates to suburban Chicago, Cady finds herself in a new “jungle,” one filled with predators such as The Plastics, a trio of self-proclaimed “cool girls.”

The Plastics are led by their “queen,” the aptly named Regina, who is catered to by her second-in-command, Gretchen, and “dumb blonde” Karen, who insists pleasantly that she isn’t a caricature but, in fact, really quite stupid. Before Cady can contemplate all that is happening around her, she is befriended by two misfits, the artsy Janis and her very gay pal, Damian.

The latter two, who are ostracized by the students because of the words and actions of The Plastics, devise a scheme in which Cady will accept Regina’s overture of friendship and spy on The Plastics for them.

When Cady develops an instant crush on a guy named Aaron in her AP calculus class, she is informed by Gretchen that Aaron is Regina’s ex-boyfriend and therefore off-limits to them. Cady also is befriended by Kevin, leader of a nerdy group known as the Mathletes, who notices Cady’s mathematical prowess and encourages her to join the school’s official Mathlete team under the guidance of teacher Ms. Norbury.