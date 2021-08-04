Review: Max & Louie’s Production of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Has Big, Complicated Heart

Play: Tiny Beautiful Things

Company: Max & Louie Productions

Venue: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square

Dates: Aug. 4 through 8

Tickets: $35-$55; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Michelle Hand delivers a bravura performance as online advice columnist Dear Sugar in a touching Max & Louie Productions’ rendition of Tiny Beautiful Things.

Story: An online advice columnist responds to the questions of her troubled and/or curious readers with anecdotes and experiences from her own life in her attempt to earnestly connect with each of them.

Other Info: The show is a one-act drama written by playwright Nia Vardalos, who scored a big movie hit two decades ago with My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Vardalos based her work on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times best-seller, Tiny Beautiful Things, with an idea co-conceived by Vardalos, Marshall Heyman and Thomas Kail.

Vardalo portrayed Sugar/Cheryl when it debuted at The Public Theater in New York City in a sold-out run in 2016. It’s receiving its St. Louis premiere in this affecting presentation by Max & Louie Productions directed by Sydnie Grosberg Ronga, who cleverly utilizes Dunsi Dai’s impressive set in an ongoing matching of Sugar with her various readers.

Strayed’s column originated in an online publication called The Rumpus. She now serves as co-host of The New York Times/WBUR podcast Dear Sugars and also is co- author of The Sweet Spot advice column in the Thursday Style section of The New York Times.