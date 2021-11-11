Review: ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Marks Return of Clayton Community Theatre

Play: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Company: Clayton Community Theatre

Venue: Washington University South Campus, 6501 Clayton Road

Dates: Nov. 11 through 14

Tickets: $15-$25; visit placeseveryone.org

Highlights: Clayton Community Theatre returns with its first production since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down local theater, with its rendition of August Wilson’s Tony Award-nominated drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Story: The backup band for popular 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey arrives on time for a Sunday afternoon recording session at a Chicago studio. The main attraction is running late but her manager, Irvin, tells studio owner Sturdyvant that she’ll be arriving shortly.

While they wait for their headliner, band members Cutler, Toledo, Slow Drag and Levee pass the time with a light practice and a round or two of stories and jokes. Trombonist Cutler is the leader of the quartet, with pianist Toledo, Slow Drag on bass and trumpeter Levee filling out the foursome.

Levee is the youngest of the musicians and also the most passionate and flamboyant. He’s been told in earlier sessions by Sturdyvant that he has impressive songwriting ability and that he can soon have his own recording time in the studio to lay down tracks for his own songs. That promise and his own swagger can make Levee overbearing at times to his fellow performers, but they generally take his cockiness in stride.