Review: Long-Held Secrets Make for Surprising Family Gathering in ‘Stick Fly’ at The Rep

Play: “Stick Fly”

Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis

Dates: Through March 6

Tickets: $25 to $99; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925

Highlights: Family secrets and surprises are at the core of Lydia R. Diamond’s comic drama about a financially comfortable African American family that grapples with tension and conflict in the midst of a supposedly lighthearted weekend. After a slow start, director Chanel Bragg and her cast make The Rep’s production of “Stick Fly” an interesting evening of mystery and intrigue beyond its surface levity.

Story: It’s summer on Martha’s Vineyard, time for the annual LeVay family gathering at their posh retreat in the section of the upscale New England locale where African American families primarily reside.

First to arrive is younger son Kent, aka Spoon, who is putting the finishing touches on his first novel. Coming with him is his fiancée, Taylor, a budding entomologist with a curious mind and a fun-loving spirit. They are joined a little later by Kent’s older brother, Flip, and his Italian girlfriend, Kimber, whose ethnicity is questioned at first glance as she admits to being “melanin-challenged,” as Kent wryly observes.

Flip has done quite well in his medical practice, while Kimber is an upper-class liberal who has staunchly held opinions about public education and “race dynamics” in urban schools and isn’t shy about sharing her thoughts. All of those arriving are welcomed by Cheryl, a college-bound lass whose ill mother has been the LeVays’ longtime housekeeper. Thus, Cheryl agrees to step in for her mom while the LeVays vacation.