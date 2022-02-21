Review: Long-Held Secrets Make for Surprising Family Gathering in ‘Stick Fly’ at The Rep

Play: “Stick Fly”
Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Venue: Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis
Dates: Through March 6
Tickets: $25 to $99; visit repstl.org or call 314-968-4925
Highlights: Family secrets and surprises are at the core of Lydia R. Diamond’s comic drama about a financially comfortable African American family that grapples with tension and conflict in the midst of a supposedly lighthearted weekend. After a slow start, director Chanel Bragg and her cast make The Rep’s production of “Stick Fly” an interesting evening of mystery and intrigue beyond its surface levity.
Story: It’s summer on Martha’s Vineyard, time for the annual LeVay family gathering at their posh retreat in the section of the upscale New England locale where African American families primarily reside.
First to arrive is younger son Kent, aka Spoon, who is putting the finishing touches on his first novel. Coming with him is his fiancée, Taylor, a budding entomologist with a curious mind and a fun-loving spirit. They are joined a little later by Kent’s older brother, Flip, and his Italian girlfriend, Kimber, whose ethnicity is questioned at first glance as she admits to being “melanin-challenged,” as Kent wryly observes.
Flip has done quite well in his medical practice, while Kimber is an upper-class liberal who has staunchly held opinions about public education and “race dynamics” in urban schools and isn’t shy about sharing her thoughts. All of those arriving are welcomed by Cheryl, a college-bound lass whose ill mother has been the LeVays’ longtime housekeeper. Thus, Cheryl agrees to step in for her mom while the LeVays vacation.
Finally, the LeVay patriarch, neurosurgeon Joe, makes his appearance with his bags in tow but not his wife, Kent and Flip’s mother. He tells everyone not to worry, that Mom is wrapping up some business and will be joining them in the morning.
The family engages in small talk and friendly chatter while half-heartedly playing Trivial Pursuit. Later, though, tempers begin to flare when Kimber’s aggressive views on education – especially for poor, urban African Americans – are challenged by Taylor, who views Kimber as a spoiled brat of sorts.
When Joe notes that Taylor’s dad is a famous scholar and revered African American author who is quite financially successful, Taylor bristles and informs Joe that her father abandoned her and her mother to start a second family, ignoring Taylor and her mom and forcing them into poverty. Taylor’s surname has helped her, sure, but mostly she’s achieved what she has through hard work.
As Joe heckles Kent for his lack of direction even as he nears age 30, everyone continues to inquire about the absence of the family’s matriarch. Joe, however, disdains their questions and concerns, choosing to ignore their curiosity while keeping the focus on the family’s “traditions” at Martha’s Vineyard.
What’s going on here, anyway? Is it laughter, camaraderie and high jinks as usual for the LeVays and friends at their summer retreat? Has Kent finally found a profession that will alleviate Joe’s hectoring? Is there anything else going on between the various folks in the house, surprising or otherwise? And where is Mom, and when will she appear?
Other Info: Kyu Shin’s scenic design provides the lavish surroundings for the LeVay home, which Joe points out is actually the Winthrop family mansion, having been in his wife’s family for generations. It’s handsomely appointed from the modern kitchen at stage left to the living room at stage right, with stairs behind the living room ascending to the second level, a door at center back leading to the home entrance and doors at either end of the stage, as well as an area at center front for the back porch.
All of that is finely illuminated with Amina Alexander’s lighting design. Costume designer April Hickman dresses the characters in age- and class-appropriate attire, with Taylor, Cheryl and Kent sporting comfy garb while Joe, Kimber and Flip go the casual chic route. Composer Twi McCallum’s jaunty score adds an extra layer of style to the proceedings.
Bragg and her cast take a long, often sluggish time moving the story along at the beginning, which has a stilted, awkward, tedious feel. Everything picks up nicely, though, with the arrival of Ron Himes in the pivotal role of Joe, the refined head of the clan, who engenders both love and a bit of fear in his two adult sons.
Himes presents Joe as someone whose actions cultivate suspicion as much as admiration, playing his cards close to the vest – as playwright Diamond intends. Amber Reauchean Williams captures the earthy, energetic spirit of Taylor, eager to please her future family but only if they understand how hard she’s worked to overcome the adversity they don’t even realize she’s experienced.
Ricardy Fabre and DeShawn Harold Mitchell effectively fill their characters of Kent and Flip, respectively, with the younger son’s uncertainty and the elder one’s smooth confidence, the latter even in arresting moments. Blair Lewin shows the cool arrogance of Kimber, mostly oblivious to criticism but also able to make amends after an initial, bloody verbal fight with Taylor, and Bobbi Johnson shows the uncertainty of Cheryl as she awkwardly substitutes in the domestic role usually occupied by her single mother while wrestling with newfound and traumatic personal discoveries.
“Stick Fly,” first produced on Broadway in 2011, is a good play albeit not a great one. The Rep’s production picks up nicely after its slow start, realizing a good rendition of Diamond’s fitful comedy, with all its dramatic and melodramatic bumps along the way.