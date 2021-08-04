Review: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Keeps Patrons Happy in Delightful Ozark Actors Theatre Production

Musical: Little Shop of Horrors

Company: Ozark Actors Theatre

Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N Cedar St., Rolla

Dates: Aug. 5 through 8

Tickets: $15-$25; call 573-364-9523 or visit ozarkactorstheatre.org

Highlights: Artistic consultant and director Blane Pressler has cultivated a winning bouquet of engaging performances by his cast complemented by an entertaining band for a rollicking production of this vintage musical.

Story: It’s circa 1960, and America is crazy for hula hoops and The Donna Reed Show on TV. Seymour Krelborn, the assistant to skid row florist Mr. Mushnik, is an orphan who seems to make a mess of whatever he’s doing, exasperating the penny-pinching Mushnik. Mushnik’s assistant, Audrey, however, thinks that Seymour is sweet and certainly much nicer than her sadistic boyfriend, dentist Orin Scrivello.

Just when Mushnik is about to pull the plug on his faltering floral shop, Seymour reveals that he’s found an odd and most beguiling plant, which he has named Audrey II. It looks a bit like a Venus’ flytrap, but it catches the attention of passersby, who are only too happy to purchase flowers once inside Mushnik’s shop.

Mushnik is enamored of the weird plant and ecstatic about the business it’s bringing as a novelty piece. Unfortunately for Seymour, he learns that Audrey II will only respond to human blood, and a guy can only prick so many of his fingers before he starts hurting.