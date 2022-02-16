Review: ‘Last Stop on Market Street’ Musical Adaption Conveys Important Messages About Living, Learning With Others

Play: “Last Stop on Market Street”
Company: Metro Theater Company
Venue: The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis
Dates: Feb. 18 to 20, 26 and 27; check metroplays.org for additional weekend performances and details on 10 a.m. in-person, school-day shows; online virtual streaming available through Feb. 27 at metroplays.org/marketstreet
Tickets: $20 to $36; contact 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com; online virtual streaming prices start at $20
Highlights: Metro Theater Company’s musical adaptation of a story by Matt de la Peña is a joyous excursion for children as well as the adults who accompany them in this one-act, 75-minute frolic filled with low-key but important messages about living and learning with others.
Story: Seven-year-old CJ is not thrilled when his parents leave him at his grandmother’s house in the city while they’re on a business trip. CJ is used to the comforts of his suburban home and pouts for quite a while after being dropped off at Nana’s.
Nana is wise and patient, but she’s also determined not to let CJ’s attitude ruin his weekend with his grandmother. She confiscates his phone and his tablet and then proceeds to “torture” CJ with such unspeakable activities as going to church, riding a bus and volunteering in a soup kitchen, all regular stops along Market Street for his enterprising and communal grandmother.
Wouldn’t you know it? CJ eventually learns that there are many nice and welcoming people outside of his own comfort zone. Maybe CJ, an aspiring zoologist, can even learn something from Nana and her community about working for the common good. Those grandmothers aren’t as dumb and hopeless as a 7-year-old might think.
Other Info: You know you’re in for a fun time just by looking at the panorama of colors exploding throughout the brightly festive set designed by Margery and Peter Spack. It divides the stage into three areas, anchored by Nana’s home, which can be rotated to show both its entrance and its living quarters. Other areas simulate various stops taken by Nana and CJ along the bus route on Market Street. The bus itself is delightfully assembled by the cast between scenes to further enliven stage activities.
Felia K. Davenport’s costumes breathe extra life into the characters, from the ragtag look of the homeless to the urban styles of youths on the bus and street to CJ’s refined appearance and Nana’s welcoming attire. The lighting design by Jayson M. Lawshee underscores the movement of sundry scenes, while Emily Frei’s props further flesh out the locale seen for the first time by the slowly appreciative CJ. Jackpot Sharp’s sound design adds underpinning to the show’s style.
Adding further luster to Metro’s production is a vibrant, exhilarating musical score co-composed by the father/son duo of Lamont Dozier and Paris Ray Dozier. It’s filled with wondrous tunes ranging from gospel to hip-hop to pop and light jazz, all captured in dazzling fashion by gifted choreographer Christopher Page-Sanders and the dancing talents of the cast.
That energetic and versatile ensemble is led by veteran St. Louis actress and singer Denise Thimes as Nana, lending her considerable vocal skills to the Doziers’ jaunty music. Daniel McRath shows us the evolution of CJ from petulant child to appreciative grandchild, as well as bringing life to CJ’s first attempts at dancing.
The quartet of players forming the supporting cast, each of whom plays a variety of distinctly etched roles, comprises Robert Crenshaw, Valentina Silva, Cameron Tyler and Tyler White, all integral to the success of this well-paced and soundly felt presentation. That success in no small part is courtesy of director Jacqueline Thompson and her focused attention to detail throughout.
“Last Stop on Market Street” is based on a children’s book by de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson. It’s adapted for the stage by playwright Cheryl L. West. Philip A. Woodmore deftly handles the musical direction for this Metro show, with music performed by Woodmore and Courtney J’mell Smith.
There’s plenty to learn, see and appreciate as the audience joins Nana and CJ on their excursion all the way to the “Last Stop on Market Street.” You’ll be happy you joined them.