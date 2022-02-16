Review: ‘Last Stop on Market Street’ Musical Adaption Conveys Important Messages About Living, Learning With Others

Nana is wise and patient, but she’s also determined not to let CJ’s attitude ruin his weekend with his grandmother. She confiscates his phone and his tablet and then proceeds to “torture” CJ with such unspeakable activities as going to church, riding a bus and volunteering in a soup kitchen, all regular stops along Market Street for his enterprising and communal grandmother.

Wouldn’t you know it? CJ eventually learns that there are many nice and welcoming people outside of his own comfort zone. Maybe CJ, an aspiring zoologist, can even learn something from Nana and her community about working for the common good. Those grandmothers aren’t as dumb and hopeless as a 7-year-old might think.

Other Info: You know you’re in for a fun time just by looking at the panorama of colors exploding throughout the brightly festive set designed by Margery and Peter Spack. It divides the stage into three areas, anchored by Nana’s home, which can be rotated to show both its entrance and its living quarters. Other areas simulate various stops taken by Nana and CJ along the bus route on Market Street. The bus itself is delightfully assembled by the cast between scenes to further enliven stage activities.

Felia K. Davenport’s costumes breathe extra life into the characters, from the ragtag look of the homeless to the urban styles of youths on the bus and street to CJ’s refined appearance and Nana’s welcoming attire. The lighting design by Jayson M. Lawshee underscores the movement of sundry scenes, while Emily Frei’s props further flesh out the locale seen for the first time by the slowly appreciative CJ. Jackpot Sharp’s sound design adds underpinning to the show’s style.