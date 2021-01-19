Review: Fly North Theatricals Presents 'Forgottonia' Original Musical Online

Musical: Forgottonia

Company: Fly North Theatricals

Venue: Fly North YouTube channel

Tickets: Free

Dates: Daily, except Mondays, through Jan. 31

Story: In the late 1960s and early ‘70s, a 16-county region in west central Illinois dubbed itself an independent state titled The Republic of Forgottonia. Aggravated because infrastructure and transportation improvements in Illinois had largely bypassed the region, a McDonough County resident named Jack Horn and a member of the Macomb Chamber of Commerce hatched a plot to “secede” from the U.S. Neal Gamm, a Vietnam War veteran and student at Western Illinois University, was named “governor of Forgottonia.”

Leaders of the movement decided to immediately declare war on the U.S. and then surrender to apply for foreign aid. Forgottonia, they reasoned, would receive its sought-after improvements to the area’s transportation and infrastructure needs previously ignored by federal and state authorities.

While Horn and Gamm proceed with their idea, Horn’s sister Jane faithfully takes care of their father Pappy’s Color TV store while the elder Horn spends his days brooding and drinking, still stinging from the abrupt departure of his wife years before, when Jane and Jack were small children.

When the train through town breaks down one day, a young African-American journalist named Cybelline strikes up a romance with Jane, much to Pappy’s contempt, while waiting for the train’s repair and her imminent departure for Los Angeles. She invites Jane to join her, bringing the quiet, dutiful and staid Jane to the crossroads of a decision, while the mentally unstable Jack plots to create a new nation in the Illinois farmlands.