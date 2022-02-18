Review: Fine Writing, Excellent Performances Propel Stray Dog Theatre’s ‘Good People’

Play: “Good People”
Company: Stray Dog Theatre
Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue
Dates: Feb. 17 through 20, 24 through 26
Tickets: $25; call 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org
Highlights: Artistic director Gary F. Bell coaxes powerful performances from his stellar cast in Stray Dog Theatre’s magnificent rendition of David Lindsay-Abaire’s sobering tale of the sometimes harrowing gap between the past and the present in human relationships.
Story: Margie is a “Southie” through and through from that blue-collar Boston neighborhood. She scrapes by as a clerk in a retail store, struggling to make ends meet for her and her mentally-impaired adult daughter Joy. When Stevie, a young man who is another Southie and also her boss, informs Margie that she is being fired for habitual tardiness, she pleads for still one more chance.
Stevie tells Margie, though, that he has his responsibilities to the company and his own boss and must reluctantly let her go. Later, as Margie frets about the dire straits in which she and Joy find themselves, her wise-cracking pal Jean and landlady Dottie inform her that Margie’s one-time high school boyfriend Mikey (“Mike”) is back in Boston after living for several years as a physician in Washington, D.C.
Jean and Dottie encourage Margie to look up Mike at his new offices in one of the swankier parts of Beantown to hit him up for a job, and so she does. When Mike’s receptionist tells him who’s in the waiting room, he is surprised but friendly, albeit in a stand-offish manner.
He tells Margie that he has no openings at the moment. He also off-handedly mentions that his wife is throwing a birthday party for him that weekend, and Margie asks if she is invited. He awkwardly agrees and mentions that there will be people there who may have job openings where they work.
When Mike later calls Margie to let her know that the party is off because of his daughter’s sudden illness, Margie suspects he is lying and decides to take the bus to his house that Saturday evening anyway. When she arrives, she learns from Mike’s wife Kate that their daughter indeed is under the weather.
Although Margie in embarrassment starts to leave, Kate invites her to stay for a drink, something which makes Mike uncomfortable and a bit irritable. The situation only deteriorates when Margie, feeling defensive, recalls a story about how Mike was saved from near calamity by his father after the latter saw his son taking part in a gang-beating of a Black youth decades earlier.
Mike observes that Margie could have done better for herself if she had worked as hard as he did, but Margie notes that Mike had the good fortune of having two parents who cared for him and helped him gain opportunities. She also mentions that Mike is the father of her impaired daughter, which he vehemently denies and then disdains.
Is Margie really lying about Mike’s paternity? And is Mike really “good people,” as Margie earlier asserted to Jean and Dottie, someone who remembers his roots and the people he left behind? Or is he really not so nice a guy after all?
Other Info: Lindsay-Abaire’s searing drama won a Tony Award for Best Actress for Frances McDormand in its 2011 Broadway production, also garnering a Best Play nomination. It’s no wonder, given the superior craftsmanship of his two-act play, which is filled with flavorful references to South Boston and its sturdy inhabitants.
Kudos to the uncredited dialect coach for the spot-on accents crafted by Lavonne Byers as Margie, Stephen Peirick as Mike and Stephanie Merritt as Jean. Bell also deserves substantial credit for the uniformly splendid portrayals of Lindsay-Abaire’s characters, who spring to vibrant life as played by Bell’s sextet of performers.
Byers elevates the entire production with a portrayal of Margie that is devastating to witness as she reaches desperately for any avenue of support for her and her adult (and unseen) daughter. By the end of the story, it’s easy to discern who the “good people” really are.
Peirick is quite convincing, showing Mike’s initial friendliness as well as gradually revealing the former Southie’s poorly concealed contempt for his background and those associated with it.
Merritt takes every advantage of the numerous delicious lines written for the glib, cocky Jean, while Liz Mischel contributes a solid performance as Margie’s friend and landlady Dottie, a “friend” who dangles Margie’s tardy rent payment over her head like the sword of Damocles.
Stephen Henley delivers a fine portrayal of the good-hearted Stevie, while Laurell Stevenson says as much with her facial expressions as her words as Kate learns more about Mike than he ever wanted her to know.
Scenic designer Josh Smith paints a sturdy contrast between Mike’s handsome digs and the plebian environment of Margie and her pals, whether in Dottie’s cluttered kitchen or the church basement where the popular weekly bingo games are held. Tyler Duenow’s careful lighting, Bell’s telling costumes and Justin Been’s usual affecting sound design give further credence to the production’s top-notch values.
Thomas Wolfe famously wrote: “You can’t go home again.” Margie never left her home in South Boston, while Mike took off and never looked back, not even caring to “go home again.” The “Good People,” though, know what they have.