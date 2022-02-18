Review: Fine Writing, Excellent Performances Propel Stray Dog Theatre’s ‘Good People’

Play: “Good People”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Avenue

Dates: Feb. 17 through 20, 24 through 26

Tickets: $25; call 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org

Highlights: Artistic director Gary F. Bell coaxes powerful performances from his stellar cast in Stray Dog Theatre’s magnificent rendition of David Lindsay-Abaire’s sobering tale of the sometimes harrowing gap between the past and the present in human relationships.

Story: Margie is a “Southie” through and through from that blue-collar Boston neighborhood. She scrapes by as a clerk in a retail store, struggling to make ends meet for her and her mentally-impaired adult daughter Joy. When Stevie, a young man who is another Southie and also her boss, informs Margie that she is being fired for habitual tardiness, she pleads for still one more chance.

Stevie tells Margie, though, that he has his responsibilities to the company and his own boss and must reluctantly let her go. Later, as Margie frets about the dire straits in which she and Joy find themselves, her wise-cracking pal Jean and landlady Dottie inform her that Margie’s one-time high school boyfriend Mikey (“Mike”) is back in Boston after living for several years as a physician in Washington, D.C.

Jean and Dottie encourage Margie to look up Mike at his new offices in one of the swankier parts of Beantown to hit him up for a job, and so she does. When Mike’s receptionist tells him who’s in the waiting room, he is surprised but friendly, albeit in a stand-offish manner.