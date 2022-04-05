Review: Fine Singing and Music Propel Winter Opera Saint Louis’ Production of ‘Madama Butterfly’

Opera: “Madama Butterfly”

Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis

Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

Dates: Run concluded

Highlights: Giacomo Puccini’s lush, melancholic score and haunting opera are given first-rate treatment in a polished presentation by Winter Opera Saint Louis to close out its 2021-22 season.

Story: American naval officer B.F. Pinkerton travels the world in the early 20th century in pursuit of pleasure while serving in the military. While in Japan, he leases a home from Goro, a marriage broker who proposes that Pinkerton wed a beautiful young geisha girl named Cio-Cio-San.

While Pinkerton is amused with the idea, American consul Sharpless warns him that Cio-Cio-San will take such vows seriously even as Pinkerton looks for an “ideal” American wife back home. At the marriage ceremony, Cio-Cio-San’s uncle, a Buddhist priest known as the Bonze, admonishes her for rebuking her religion. Pinkerton then throws Cio-Cio-San’s family out of the house and returns to active duty.

Three years pass with no word from Pinkerton to Cio-Cio-San – until Sharpless arrives one day with a note from the lieutenant. Cio-Cio-San is overjoyed and says that her 3-year-old son will soon meet his father. However, when Sharpless reads the letter it indicates that Pinkerton likely will not return to her.