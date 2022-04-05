Review: Fine Singing and Music Propel Winter Opera Saint Louis’ Production of ‘Madama Butterfly’

Opera: “Madama Butterfly”
Company: Winter Opera Saint Louis
Venue: Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
Dates: Run concluded
Highlights: Giacomo Puccini’s lush, melancholic score and haunting opera are given first-rate treatment in a polished presentation by Winter Opera Saint Louis to close out its 2021-22 season.
Story: American naval officer B.F. Pinkerton travels the world in the early 20th century in pursuit of pleasure while serving in the military. While in Japan, he leases a home from Goro, a marriage broker who proposes that Pinkerton wed a beautiful young geisha girl named Cio-Cio-San.
While Pinkerton is amused with the idea, American consul Sharpless warns him that Cio-Cio-San will take such vows seriously even as Pinkerton looks for an “ideal” American wife back home. At the marriage ceremony, Cio-Cio-San’s uncle, a Buddhist priest known as the Bonze, admonishes her for rebuking her religion. Pinkerton then throws Cio-Cio-San’s family out of the house and returns to active duty.
Three years pass with no word from Pinkerton to Cio-Cio-San – until Sharpless arrives one day with a note from the lieutenant. Cio-Cio-San is overjoyed and says that her 3-year-old son will soon meet his father. However, when Sharpless reads the letter it indicates that Pinkerton likely will not return to her.
When Pinkerton finally does arrive, he is accompanied by his American wife, Kate. Seeing Kate with Sharpless, Cio-Cio-San guesses what Kate’s presence indicates and agrees to give her son to the American woman if Pinkerton meets with Cio-Cio-San in 30 minutes. Before he does, however, Cio-Cio-San kills herself after asking her son to look into her face one final time.
Other Info: Puccini’s three-act opera has a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. It premiered in February 1904 in Milan as a two-act piece before Puccini’s tinkered version expanded to three acts and was met with rousing success just three months later.
One of the most famous and enduring of all operas, “Madama Butterfly” provides a star turn for the singer in the title role. At the Winter Opera presentation, soprano Seon Duk Kim was more than up to the challenge, both with her stellar singing and acting.
Jonathan Kaufman used his smooth tenor voice to good effect as the self-centered Pinkerton, who is mostly oblivious to the destruction he causes. Baritone Michael Nansel delivered a moving performance as Sharpless, who understands the harm caused by Pinkerton but can only make recommendations as to the moral path Pinkerton should take, to no effect.
Others in the shining cast included Mark Freiman as the Bonze; Sara Louise Petrocelli as Suzuki, Cio-Cio-San’s loyal servant; and Joseph Park as Prince Yamadori, the wealthy Japanese royalty whose overtures of marriage to Cio-Cio-San are unrequited. Marc Shapman was the scheming Goro, and Jess McCawley portrayed Kate Pinkerton. Joel Rogier, Emily Moore, Janelle Pierce, Grace Fisher, Michael Oelkers and Guy Bisaillon also contributed solid efforts.
Freiman’s direction was straightforward and effective, utilizing Scott Loebl’s handsome scenic design, costume designer Lauren Smith Bearden’s pinpoint historic attire both for Japanese and American characters, Laura Skroska’s props and Jessica Dana’s wigs and makeup – all in prominent usage on the wide Kirkwood Performing Arts Center stage.
Conductor Ed Benyas elicited a strong reading of Puccini’s sobering score by the Winter Opera orchestra, with Jesse Cunningham contributing as chorus master and pianist.
“Madama Butterfly” has remained a popular fixture in the operatic repertoire for more than a century. First-rate productions such as this one by Winter Opera Saint Louis underscore the reasons for that endurance.