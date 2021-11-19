Review: Fine Acting Propels Cats Cradle Production of ‘Last Days of Judas Iscariot’

Play: The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

Company: Cats Cradle Theatre

Venue: Jefferson Avenue Mission, 2241 South Jefferson Avenue

Dates: Nov. 18 through 20

Tickets: “Pay what you can.”

Highlights: Director Kristin L. Schoenback elicits strong performances from her large cast in a well-wrought presentation of playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis’ provocative drama at the new Jefferson Avenue Mission.

Story: Somewhere between heaven and hell a trial opens in the case of Judas Iscariot, the apostle who betrayed Jesus of Nazareth, handing him over to the Roman authorities for incarceration and death in exchange for 30 pieces of silver. Now, Judas sits silently as a prosecuting attorney and defense attorney take turns interrogating a number of witnesses in his case before a stern, unsmiling judge.

Called to testify are such familiar historic figures as Caiaphas the high priest, Simon Zealotes, Mother Teresa, St. Monica, Sigmund Freud and even Satan himself in addition to fellow apostles Peter, Thomas and Matthew. They bring with them their specific points of view pertaining to religion, humanity and philosophy, which the two attorneys attempt to use in their respective goals to convict or acquit Judas on the charges brought against him.

Other Info: Jefferson Avenue Mission is located in the former Emmaus Lutheran Church. Its website says that it is involved in “creating a safe and equitable space for artists and community members alike to engage with difficult conversations while we explore the interplay of art and faith and what it means to be a neighbor.”