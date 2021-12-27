Review: Felines Prowl the Stage in Return of ‘Cats’ to The Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis

Musical: “Cats”

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis

Dates: Through Jan. 2

Tickets: $29 to $99; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Story: A cluster of felines known as the Jellicle cats gathers annually at its Jellicle Ball held in the dark of night. During this celebration, at which a number of individual cats tell their stories to their fellow felines, a “Jellicle choice” is made to decide which member will ascend to the “Heaviside layer” and return reinvigorated and filled with the spirit of new life. Which of them will be awarded that privilege this year?

Highlights: The megahit musical featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and primary lyrics by poetic giant (and St. Louis native) T.S. Eliot, taken from his “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” returns to the stage of The Fox Theatre for the first time in many years. This current touring company’s production relies heavily on its lithe and limber performers to realize the show’s true strength, its choreography.

Other Info: For some, “Cats” is a mesmerizing experience, filled with lavish costumes, witty lyrics and pleasing music to complement its crowd-pleasing choreography. For others, it’s a show with an almost nonexistent storyline, more accurately a series of vignettes told by a succession of cat characters who vie for the coveted prize to ascend to the “Heaviside layer.”