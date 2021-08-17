Review: Enchanting Dance Numbers Lift The Muny’s ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’

Musical: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Company: The Muny

Venue: The Muny in Forest Park

Dates: Aug. 16 through 18

Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: Captivating and athletic dance numbers carry The Muny’s sixth production of this show based on an MGM movie musical from 1954, along with some appealing performances by Kendra Kassebaum and Edward Watts in the lead roles.

Story: Frontiersman Adam Pontipee makes one of his irregular excursions to the closest Oregon town in search of supplies – and maybe a wife. He has his mind made up that it’s time to share his lonely existence with a woman, and she ought to live in the mid-19th century wilderness with him ... and his six brothers.

When he sees Milly Bradon, an attractive young woman who can cook and clean and is also right nice to behold, he introduces himself and asks to marry her. She’s taken aback, but Adam’s sincerity somehow wins her over. They’re quickly married and off to his place in the mountains, where Milly is eager to begin a new life.

Her initial enthusiasm wanes quickly, however, when she sees that Adam lives with six brothers whom he neglected to mention to her. Milly is fed up with the situation, but Adam and his brothers implore her to help find mates for the lads.

Wouldn’t you know it: There just happen to be six young women who are smitten with the Pontipees when they all visit the town, even though each of the lasses is spoken for by young men in the town. No problem for the Pontipees, they simply take the women (more or less voluntarily) back to their cabin, where an avalanche makes access by the angry townsfolk impossible until the following spring.