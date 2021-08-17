Review: Enchanting Dance Numbers Lift The Muny’s ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’

Musical: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Company: The Muny
Venue: The Muny in Forest Park
Dates: Aug. 16 through 18
Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Highlights: Captivating and athletic dance numbers carry The Muny’s sixth production of this show based on an MGM movie musical from 1954, along with some appealing performances by Kendra Kassebaum and Edward Watts in the lead roles.
Story: Frontiersman Adam Pontipee makes one of his irregular excursions to the closest Oregon town in search of supplies – and maybe a wife. He has his mind made up that it’s time to share his lonely existence with a woman, and she ought to live in the mid-19th century wilderness with him ... and his six brothers.
When he sees Milly Bradon, an attractive young woman who can cook and clean and is also right nice to behold, he introduces himself and asks to marry her. She’s taken aback, but Adam’s sincerity somehow wins her over. They’re quickly married and off to his place in the mountains, where Milly is eager to begin a new life.
Her initial enthusiasm wanes quickly, however, when she sees that Adam lives with six brothers whom he neglected to mention to her. Milly is fed up with the situation, but Adam and his brothers implore her to help find mates for the lads.
Wouldn’t you know it: There just happen to be six young women who are smitten with the Pontipees when they all visit the town, even though each of the lasses is spoken for by young men in the town. No problem for the Pontipees, they simply take the women (more or less voluntarily) back to their cabin, where an avalanche makes access by the angry townsfolk impossible until the following spring.
Milly is not too pleased by this less-than-civilized way of courting and has a fight with Adam, and he moves out of the cabin even further into the mountains. When Milly tells the other women that she is pregnant, Adam’s youngest brother Gideon is selected to visit Adam and tell him the good news. But will the hard-headed Adam return or continue to stay away?
Other Info: The 1954 film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning one for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture. It was directed by Stanley Donen, with a screenplay by Albert Hackett, Frances Goodrich and Dorothy Kingsley. Gene de Paul composed the music, and Johnny Mercer wrote the lyrics.
The theatrical musical version debuted in 1978, with a book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, lyrics by Mercer, Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn and music by de Paul, Kasha and Hirschhorn. The show’s 1978-79 tour was canceled without reaching Broadway, although it did play at The Muny in the summer of ‘78.
It’s based in part on Stephen Vincent Benet’s story, The Sobbin’ Women, which in turn borrows from the tale in Roman mythology titled The Rape (or Abduction or Kidnapping) of the Sabine Women, in which Roman men committed a mass abduction of women from areas conquered by the Roman army.
Obviously, that particular myth doesn’t fare well under modern scrutiny, and even the “tamer” version in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers stretches credulity. Nonetheless, as artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson remarks in his program piece, “the slender book is an unlikely, almost lunatic, source material for a musical ... Yet against the odds, the film has an undeniable, winning charm.”
This is really hokey stuff, but The Muny has presented Seven Brides for Seven Brothers six different times, although not since 2011 until this current production. Director Josh Rhoades fills this version with a number of likable performers who are equally adept at responding to Rhoades’ effervescent choreography, which is the production’s notable highlight.
The ensemble is at its best in the first act in “The Challenge Dance” number, filled with graceful, acrobatic twists and turns by the ingratiating cast. There’s also plenty of fine singing, such as the “Lonesome Polecat” piece sung by the brothers and their ladies, “Goin’ Courtin’” sung by Kassebaum and the brothers, and “Bless Your Beautiful Hide” sung with stylish conviction by Watts as Adam.
Michael Schweikardt’s scenic design blends with Caite Hevner’s video design to offer a rustic, wood-hewn look before an impressive backdrop of rugged Western scenery, all handsomely illuminated by Jason Lyons’ lighting design. Amy Clark’s costumes capture the spirit and look of the frontier times, aided by Tommy Kurzman’s wigs. John Shivers and David Patridge enhance the effect with their sound design.
Valerie Gebert’s music direction brings out the best in the score from The Muny orchestra, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Sinai Tabak. Lee Wilkins ably serves as associate director and choreographer.
The entertaining cast includes Harris Milgrim as Benjamin, Waldemar Quinones- Villanueva as Caleb, Ryan Steele as Daniel, Garett Hawe as Ephraim, Kyle Coffman as Frank (Frankincense) and Brandon L. Whitmore as Gideon, Adam’s Biblically-named brothers. The young women are played by Leslie Donna Flesner as Dorcas, Sarah Meahl as Ruth, Kristin Yancy as Liza, Carly Blake Sebouhian as Martha, Shonica Gooden as Sarah and Mikayla Renfrow as Alice. St. Louisans Lynn Humphrey, Rich Pisarkiewicz and Jerry Vogel are among the other cast members.
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers has its fans, and plenty of them were in attendance at the delayed opening-night performance. While the story isn’t much, settle back and enjoy the considerable talents of the singers and dancers who inject life into the tale.