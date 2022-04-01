Review: Danger, Intrigue and Laughs Are Recipe for ‘The 39 Steps’ From The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Play: “The 39 Steps”
Company: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis
Dates: Through April 10
Tickets: $25 to $99; contact repstl.org or 314-968-4925
Highlights: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, which mounted a jolly good version of this fast-paced comedy back in 2011, returns to the scene of the mysterious and deadly crimes afoot in Patrick Barlow’s witty comic romp.
Story: An amiable chap named Richard Hannay is musing about his most unremarkable life when he decides to check out the amazing “Mr. Memory” at the London Palladium, circa 1937.
He’s minding his own business when a mysterious femme fatale-type named Annabella enters his seating area and seduces Hannay into inviting her back to his place after the performance. Once there, the gallant Hannay sleeps on the living room sofa while she retires to his bedroom. All too soon, though, Annabella emerges with a knife in her back and dies in Hannay’s arms while muttering something about a spy organization known as The 39 Steps.
Hannay, of course, is charged with murder, what with his fingerprints on the knife as he pulled it out of Annabella’s back. Naturally, he decides to go on the lam and pursue the real killers while investigating the mystery of The 39 Steps. Journeying from London to various parts of England and Scotland, Hannay hooks up with a lovely lady named Pamela, who tries valiantly to turn him in to the police on a couple of occasions.
Their fates are intertwined, however, as Hannay moves from one sticky wicket to the next to clear his name and, in the process, save the nation from the infamous, deadly and villainous folks who form the secretive organization known as The 39 Steps. God save the King.
Other Info: The extensive pedigree of “The 39 Steps” includes an original novel written in 1915 by John Buchan, whose Hannay character became Buchan’s go-to hero in 11 books, according to the informative program essay by Sarah Brandt.
Another source for Barlow’s two-act, two-hour-plus comic adventure is noted director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 suspense thriller of the same title. An original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon provided further inspiration for Barlow, whose parody won an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2007 and two Tony Awards in 2008.
Multiple humorous references abound in Barlow’s parody to such Hitchcock thrillers as “North by Northwest,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo,” “Strangers on a Train” and “Rear Window.” The muted response by the audience to a reference to the last suggests that those in attendance under a certain age may not even know that “Rear Window” is a classic Hitchcock film. That is unfortunate not only for them but also for full enjoyment of Buchan’s tongue-in-cheek thriller.
Physical dexterity is a requirement for Jimmy Kieffer and Futaba Shioda, the two “clowns” in the four-person cast who portray more than 100 minor characters, some more successfully than others. For example, an Act I scene set in a Scottish castle is curiously flat and drags on.
A real high point in director Kate Bergstrom’s presentation is a scene in a makeshift railroad passenger car in which Kieffer, Shioda and Ryan Colbert as Hannay shift back and forth depicting a trio of men attempting to move about in cramped quarters before Hannay bolts from the premises as constables approach. Colbert “hangs on” to the train outside a railcar window in a delightfully comic depiction of a thrilling moment.
Colbert, Kieffer, Shioda and Olivia Gilliatt – who amusingly portrays Annabella and Pamela, as well as a lonely farmer’s young wife – move at breakneck speed between myriad scenes, including a memorably humorous turn in an impromptu automobile (with the steering wheel on the right, naturally).
Bergstrom guides her players smoothly through their frequently frantic paces, taking advantage of Stephanie Osen Cohen’s efficient and mirthfully appropriate scenic design. It’s effectively illuminated by Christina Watanabe’s lighting design, and bolstered by Broken Chord’s engaging sound design, with all manner of sound effects, as well as musical allusions to famous Bernard Herrmann scores for Hitchcock films.
Tilly Grimes costumes Hannay, Annabella and Pamela in classy attire and suitable togs for the various constables, railroad employees, spies and whatnot portrayed by the clowns. Michael Pierce contributes convincing fight direction, and Thom Jones adds his talents as dialect, voice and text coach.
“The 39 Steps” is a show that greatly benefits from a zany pace that contrasts with the stately decorum of Hannay, Pamela and Annabella. Despite some slow spots in both acts, the hardworking cast makes this version of “The 39 Steps” an exercise in humor.