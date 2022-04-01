Review: Danger, Intrigue and Laughs Are Recipe for ‘The 39 Steps’ From The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Hannay, of course, is charged with murder, what with his fingerprints on the knife as he pulled it out of Annabella’s back. Naturally, he decides to go on the lam and pursue the real killers while investigating the mystery of The 39 Steps. Journeying from London to various parts of England and Scotland, Hannay hooks up with a lovely lady named Pamela, who tries valiantly to turn him in to the police on a couple of occasions.

Their fates are intertwined, however, as Hannay moves from one sticky wicket to the next to clear his name and, in the process, save the nation from the infamous, deadly and villainous folks who form the secretive organization known as The 39 Steps. God save the King.

Other Info: The extensive pedigree of “The 39 Steps” includes an original novel written in 1915 by John Buchan, whose Hannay character became Buchan’s go-to hero in 11 books, according to the informative program essay by Sarah Brandt.

Another source for Barlow’s two-act, two-hour-plus comic adventure is noted director Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 suspense thriller of the same title. An original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon provided further inspiration for Barlow, whose parody won an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2007 and two Tony Awards in 2008.

Multiple humorous references abound in Barlow’s parody to such Hitchcock thrillers as “North by Northwest,” “Psycho,” “Vertigo,” “Strangers on a Train” and “Rear Window.” The muted response by the audience to a reference to the last suggests that those in attendance under a certain age may not even know that “Rear Window” is a classic Hitchcock film. That is unfortunate not only for them but also for full enjoyment of Buchan’s tongue-in-cheek thriller.