Review: ‘Comfort’ Is Deceptive Word in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Arresting Neil LaBute Premiere

Play: “Comfort”
Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Venue: The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis
Dates: Dec. 9 to 12, 16 to 19
Tickets: $35; visit stlas.org
Highlights: Kari Ely and Spencer Sickmann are formidable powers on the stage in this sizzling, provocative world premiere drama by established playwright Neil LaBute, with performances expertly crafted under the precise guidance of director Annamaria Pileggi.
Story: Iris Banks is one of the English-speaking world’s most successful writers, with numerous awards prominently displayed in her New York home. That success has come with a sacrifice, namely the dissolution of her marriage to a well-meaning teacher.
During the divorce proceedings, their 10-year-old son, Cal, elected to live with his father, and his relationship with his mother has been stormy ever since. He’s drifted from job to job in the ensuing decades, always searching for elusive satisfaction.
Now Cal is paying an unexpected visit to his mother, breaking into her house when he discovers that his key to the front door no longer will unlock it. He puts a couple of books into a bag when she returns home and discovers him there. Unfazed by her son’s surprise appearance, she calmly asks him to leave.
It’s never that simple, though. Iris wants to know what Cal is taking, and Cal is incensed at her demand, even if it is her house and Cal is stealing something from it. The objects in question are some photo books, pictures primarily of Cal with his late father, which he has decided to take.
Cal may be around 30 years old, but he continues to resent how the frosty Iris abandoned her family. She says she never wanted to be a mother and was never happy as a wife in an unfulfilling marriage. She yearned to express herself through her work and is determined to win the Nobel Prize for Literature – she’s already won some Pulitzers – no matter what it takes, within and beyond her control, to nab that honor.
She takes comfort in that. Cal, however, has some more surprises in store for his mother, especially that her first hit novel was actually co-written by his father and that Cal can prove it. But at what cost for each of them?
Other Info: William Roth, founder and artistic director of St. Louis Actors’ Studio, has built a friendship with controversial playwright LaBute over the last several years, even naming the company’s annual LaBute New Play Festival in his honor.
That relationship has helped STLAS snare this powerful and riveting world premiere drama. It’s no mean achievement for a local company to mount the initial production of a two-act, 2½-hour work by one of the nation’s most prolific and established playwrights.
Even given the substantive raw materials in LaBute’s tense and often savage story, it’s truly impressive to observe Ely and Sickmann shape characters this arresting in their first incarnations onstage. Iris and Cal are not very likable people, one calculatingly self-centered and the other careening wildly through life. Yet Ely and Sickmann ground them in realities which an audience can appreciate if not admire.
Ely’s Iris has paid a very dear price for her success, living in relative isolation after several failed relationships. Still, when she tells Cal that he’s “one of the more important things in my life,” he immediately seizes upon that disappointing, comparative news as evidence of her emotional abuse of her only child.
Patrick Huber’s scenic design impressively changes the cozy Gaslight Theater stage into a kitchen at stage left and a den at stage right, flanked in the background by a door, a double-door at center and a kitchen window at stage left. It even has an exit behind the kitchen. Huber’s lighting effectively contrasts day and night scenes.
Teresa Doggett dresses Iris in chic, comfortable attire, contrasting her to the well-worn, impoverished look of Cal. Robin Weatherall contributes an understated, efficient sound design and Shaun Sheley’s fight choreography is responsible for the arresting physical confrontations between the players in this unhappy mother-and-child reunion.
Pileggi’s direction is top-notch, slowly building tension between the two characters, then easing off the pedal for more reflective moments in this well-modulated presentation.
Ely’s performance is staggering in its complexity and breadth, highlighted by a powerfully poignant moment at the conclusion of the first act. Sickmann, who has demonstrated acting virtuosity in other shows, embodies all of the frustration, hurt, anger, resentment and revenge which dwell in every corner of Cal’s thirsting soul.
LaBute provides a number of references for the title of this well-crafted play, which provokes both intellectual and emotional responses. For the audience, though, the real “Comfort” is seeing an important new work given such remarkable life in its debut presentation.