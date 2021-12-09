Review: ‘Comfort’ Is Deceptive Word in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Arresting Neil LaBute Premiere

It’s never that simple, though. Iris wants to know what Cal is taking, and Cal is incensed at her demand, even if it is her house and Cal is stealing something from it. The objects in question are some photo books, pictures primarily of Cal with his late father, which he has decided to take.

Cal may be around 30 years old, but he continues to resent how the frosty Iris abandoned her family. She says she never wanted to be a mother and was never happy as a wife in an unfulfilling marriage. She yearned to express herself through her work and is determined to win the Nobel Prize for Literature – she’s already won some Pulitzers – no matter what it takes, within and beyond her control, to nab that honor.

She takes comfort in that. Cal, however, has some more surprises in store for his mother, especially that her first hit novel was actually co-written by his father and that Cal can prove it. But at what cost for each of them?

Other Info: William Roth, founder and artistic director of St. Louis Actors’ Studio, has built a friendship with controversial playwright LaBute over the last several years, even naming the company’s annual LaBute New Play Festival in his honor.

That relationship has helped STLAS snare this powerful and riveting world premiere drama. It’s no mean achievement for a local company to mount the initial production of a two-act, 2½-hour work by one of the nation’s most prolific and established playwrights.