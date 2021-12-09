Review: Cindy Lou Who Is Grown Up and R-Rated in Stray Dog Theatre's ‘Who’s Holiday’

She married an older, greener individual who didn’t much care for work. Worse yet, their daughter was ostracized by the community for looking different, adding to the challenges Cindy had while she worked menial jobs to pay the rent and put food on the table. Eventually, Cindy ended up in prison for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

Now she’s back to where she started, raunchy and ribald and ready to party hearty if her guests ever arrive. For her daughter, it’s not that easy being green. As for Cindy, well, sometimes it’s tough being a Who, especially during the holidays.

Other Info: As Bell notes at the beginning of the show, Stray Dog prides itself on not offering traditional Christmas fare during the holidays. Instead, the company prefers more offbeat works like “The Santaland Diaries” or this risqué comedy from 2017 by Lombardo, whose drama “High” was performed with Kathleen Turner at The Rep a few years back.

Polizzi is festively attired by costume designer Megan Bates in shades of green and red throughout her wardrobe. Scenic designer Josh Smith includes a string of Christmas lights along the roof of Cindy’s trailer, which we see from the inside, with patches of snow on both sides outside Cindy’s comfy home, a giant candy cane on the wall and other holiday accoutrements throughout.

Tyler Duenow gives everything just the right amount of holiday lighting, and Justin Been is responsible for the sometimes funky, occasionally mellow holiday music sound design.