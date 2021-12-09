Review: Cindy Lou Who Is Grown Up and R-Rated in Stray Dog Theatre's ‘Who’s Holiday’

Play: “Who’s Holiday”
Company: Stray Dog Theatre
Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis
Dates: Dec. 9 to 12, 16 to 18
Tickets: Sold out; for standby information, call 314-865-1995 or visit straydogtheatre.org
Highlights: Sarah Polizzi provides plenty of laughs, many of the R-rated variety, in this one-character, adults-only comedy by Matthew Lombardo given a spiffy interpretation by Stray Dog Theatre artistic director Gary Bell and his merry colleagues.
Story: All the Whos who lived in Whoville liked Christmas a lot. That includes Cindy Lou Who, decades after she, as a 2-year-old, caught the Grinch trying to steal Christmas.
Now living in a trailer bequeathed to her by an uncle, Cindy is having a Christmas party, and the guest list includes Horton the Elephant, Yertle the Turtle and all manner of creations from the playful mind of Dr. Seuss. While she’s waiting for her guests to arrive – and as they phone their regrets in disheartening numbers – Cindy fills us in on the rocky road she’s taken on her way back to Whoville.
She married an older, greener individual who didn’t much care for work. Worse yet, their daughter was ostracized by the community for looking different, adding to the challenges Cindy had while she worked menial jobs to pay the rent and put food on the table. Eventually, Cindy ended up in prison for a crime she says she didn’t commit.
Now she’s back to where she started, raunchy and ribald and ready to party hearty if her guests ever arrive. For her daughter, it’s not that easy being green. As for Cindy, well, sometimes it’s tough being a Who, especially during the holidays.
Other Info: As Bell notes at the beginning of the show, Stray Dog prides itself on not offering traditional Christmas fare during the holidays. Instead, the company prefers more offbeat works like “The Santaland Diaries” or this risqué comedy from 2017 by Lombardo, whose drama “High” was performed with Kathleen Turner at The Rep a few years back.
Polizzi is festively attired by costume designer Megan Bates in shades of green and red throughout her wardrobe. Scenic designer Josh Smith includes a string of Christmas lights along the roof of Cindy’s trailer, which we see from the inside, with patches of snow on both sides outside Cindy’s comfy home, a giant candy cane on the wall and other holiday accoutrements throughout.
Tyler Duenow gives everything just the right amount of holiday lighting, and Justin Been is responsible for the sometimes funky, occasionally mellow holiday music sound design.
Bell forewarns the audience that Polizzi will pick one audience member to participate in a skit. On opening night, Cindy seemed overly mean to the good-natured gent who was selected, even if he was quite the good sport about it. It must have been rough growing up in Whoville.
Lombardo “honors” the original Dr. Seuss work, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, with an endless assault of rhymes which start out cleverly enough but grow wearisome long before the 90-minute show concludes. It helps greatly that Polizzi shapes the poetry more as dialogue, to her and Bell’s credit much more than the playwright’s.
Bell’s pacing nicely modulates a story which could sag in less capable hands, while Polizzi’s performance is generally entertaining and even poignant in selected spots. Sarajane Alverson will be performing the role on December 16 and 17 and serves as understudy for Polizzi at other performances of the sold-out run.
You can put your name on a waiting list in case there are no-shows on a given night. Audience attendance is limited due to social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols are also in effect at each presentation.
Cindy’s in a partying mood, even throwing food to the audience when she’s of a notion. She’s a Who, after all, and it’s a Who’s holiday at the Tower Grove Abbey.