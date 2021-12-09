Review: Cherokee Street Theater’s ‘The Thing Holiday Parody’ Is a Fun, Frenetic Frolic

A scientific researcher among the crew analyzes the creature and determines that it can absorb and imitate other organisms, including humans. As the crew members become increasingly fearful and paranoid about who is who, the “thing” from an alien world goes on a killing rampage as it jumps from body to body.

It’s up to McReady, who assumes control of the unit, and the other researchers to figure out a way to contain and kill the organism before it escapes Antarctica and infects the entire planet.

Other Info: Director Suki Peters gets total buy-in for these crazed antics from her enthusiastic and energetic cast, who frolic about the ragtag set to great delight. Michael Musgrave-Perkins’ sound design makes sly references to the original’s Ennio Morricone score, and James Spurlock’s lighting design contributes to some of the “spookier” darker scenes.

Costume designer Kayla Lindsay dresses the players in a variety of cold-climate garb and especially hits the mark with the swashbuckling look for maverick pilot McReady, who is played to his rakish best by Ben Ritchie, chugging brews with abandon while on his quest to slay a dragon or some such.

Also of great enjoyment are the funky props and weird puppet designs by Stan Davis and Amy Kelly, who bring considerable attention and care to the more recognizable aspects of the film. There’s even a priceless scene with Chuck Brinkley, in the Wilford Brimley role, sitting at a table with a box of Quaker Oats while rambling on about “diabet-iss,” references to two of Brimley’s more famous TV ads.