Review: Charming Production of ‘Bloomsday’ Ushers in West End Players Guild’s 110th Season

Play: Bloomsday

Company: West End Players Guild

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd.

Dates: Sept. 23 through 26

Tickets: $20-$25; visit westdndplayers.org/tickets

Highlights: West End Players Guild opens its 110th season following an 18-month sabbatical due to the pandemic with a charming rendition of Steven Dietz’s gentle and affecting drama of what was, what is and what could have been and might yet be.

Story: Robert has returned to Dublin 35 years after his initial visit there. It’s Bloomsday, June 16, the day when devotees of James Joyce’s novel Ulysses – Dubliners and others – traverse the route taken by the book’s main characters, Stephen Daedalus, Leopold Bloom and his wife Molly Bloom. Bloomsday is an annual celebration on June 16, the day in 1904 in which the novel takes place.

When Robert was 20, the young American was in Dublin during Bloomsday and had been invited to join a tour group by its leader, Caithleen. The superstitious Caithleen had 13 in her entourage and needed to make it 14, so she invited the American straggler and he accepted.

Now 55 years old, Robert actually teaches courses about Ulysses, which he has grown to dislike increasingly through the years. Much of that distaste doubtless comes from what he considers an opportunity squandered all those years ago in Dublin, when “Robbie” hit it off immediately with the youthful, beguiling Caithleen. They may even have been an item in an alternate universe, but Caithleen didn’t take Robbie up on his impulsive offer for her to return to Seattle with him.