Review: Buoyant ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ Marks Return of Touring Shows to St. Louis’ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Musical: Pretty Woman: The Musical

Company: Touring show

Venue: The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 539 North Grand Blvd.

Dates: Nov. 18 through 21, 23, 24, 26 through c28

Tickets: $29-$115; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com

Highlights: After what The Fox says has “been since 618 days since Broadway has been on the Fox stage,” the St. Louis showcase opens following a 20-month hiatus with a polished touring production of the bouncy, upbeat show, Pretty Woman: The Musical. It’s filled with likable music, energetic performances and an agreeable presentation all around.

Story: Hollywood call girl Vivian Ward doesn’t think too far ahead in her life. She makes a living in the 1980s by flagging down passing vehicles driven by men who wish to spend some time and money with her for some satisfaction from “the world’s oldest profession.” She and her best friend Kit get by from one ‘trick’ to the next, dreaming of a better life but having no real plans to make that happen.

Vivian’s life changes, though, when well-known financier Edward Lewis arrives in Los Angeles for some rather ruthless business dealings. He’s in need of an escort for the week and, after sizing up Vivian on Hollywood Boulevard, offers her money for her services for the evening, even as he works away in another room on a plan to close the Morse shipyard business, which will result in the loss of many jobs.