Review: Alternate Universe Sets the Scene for West End Players Guild’s ‘Hillary and Clinton’

Play: “Hillary and Clinton”

Company: West End Players Guild

Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd.

Dates: Feb. 17 through 20

Tickets: $20-$25; visit westendplayers.org/tickets

Highlights: West End Players Guild dusts off a 2008 play by Lucas Hnath in a nicely done presentation, which is OK as far as it goes but can’t escape its dated story.

Story: A woman at center stage flips a coin. She muses that, in any sequence of five, it could come up heads four times and tails once. That’s possible if one flips the coin endlessly, she muses. Of course, other combinations could work just as well, given the flipper’s patience to achieve the desired results.

So it is that this woman, Hillary, explains to us that in one alternate universe she is living on a planet very much like Earth, in a nation quite a bit similar to the United States, running for president of that country. In this alternate universe, it’s 2008 and Hillary’s husband Bill is a former president of those United States.

Hillary meets with her political advisor Mark in a hotel room in a state where a presidential primary will be held in a few days. Having already lost one primary to an upstart candidate named Barack, Hillary is advised by Mark to take Barack’s offer to become his running mate, dropping out of the presidential race in the process.