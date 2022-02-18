Review: Alternate Universe Sets the Scene for West End Players Guild’s ‘Hillary and Clinton’

Play: “Hillary and Clinton”
Company: West End Players Guild
Venue: Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd.
Dates: Feb. 17 through 20
Tickets: $20-$25; visit westendplayers.org/tickets
Highlights: West End Players Guild dusts off a 2008 play by Lucas Hnath in a nicely done presentation, which is OK as far as it goes but can’t escape its dated story.
Story: A woman at center stage flips a coin. She muses that, in any sequence of five, it could come up heads four times and tails once. That’s possible if one flips the coin endlessly, she muses. Of course, other combinations could work just as well, given the flipper’s patience to achieve the desired results.
So it is that this woman, Hillary, explains to us that in one alternate universe she is living on a planet very much like Earth, in a nation quite a bit similar to the United States, running for president of that country. In this alternate universe, it’s 2008 and Hillary’s husband Bill is a former president of those United States.
Hillary meets with her political advisor Mark in a hotel room in a state where a presidential primary will be held in a few days. Having already lost one primary to an upstart candidate named Barack, Hillary is advised by Mark to take Barack’s offer to become his running mate, dropping out of the presidential race in the process.
She’s uncertain what to do. After all, she’s seen politics up close and personal at the highest level while Bill was president, and she knows that she’s more than capable of leading the nation. On the other hand, the offer of a vice presidency while her own campaign is foundering certainly is appealing.
Much to Mark’s consternation, though, Bill arrives on the scene and offers Hillary his unsolicited advice. He says that voting is an emotional decision more than a reasoned one, and that Hillary needs to show some vulnerability, aka likability, when meeting the common folks.
What is Hillary going to do? Listen to Bill, her husband in a marriage that is distant in more ways than one? Follow Mark’s advice based on his years of experience as a pollster and political strategist? Join Barack’s steamrolling, momentum-packed drive to the presidency? This is an alternate universe, so anything is possible, right?
Other Info: Hnath has described his work as “a play about the Clintons that’s not a play about the Clintons.” Umm, OK. Whatever.
The problem with “Hillary and Clinton,” though, is that what may have worked in 2008 just seems after-the-fact and hopelessly mired in the past in 2022. Barack Obama already has been president, defeating Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary races. Furthermore, Hillary did indeed run for president in 2016 against Donald Trump, and she won the popular vote by more than 3 million people. In this universe.
Given the 24-hour news cycle for major media and the onslaught of social media around the clock, one really needs to suspend disbelief to settle into this “alternate universe” to observe a pensive Hillary, a genial Barack, a disappointed Mark and a caricature of Bill to get into Hnath’s premise, which didn’t even premiere until 2016 in Chicago.
With the Broadway production in spring 2019 lasting just three months, including a month of previews, and closing early due to poor ticket sales, that kind of indicates that the public wasn’t much interested in Hnath’s concept.
As far as the West End Players’ production, it’s pleasant enough, with appealing performances by its cast under Tim Naegelin’s steady direction. Naegelin also designed the functional set, a typically non-descript “budget hotel room in snowy New Hampshire,” which is effectively illuminated with Jacob Winslow’s lighting design.
Costume coordinator Tracey Newcomb dresses Hillary and Barack in casually dressy attire and Bill in some comfy-looking duds that match his easy-going, clueless personality.
Naegelin elicits appealing performances by Deborah Dennert as Hillary, Jonathan Garland as Barack and Tyson Cole as Mark. Kurt Knoedelseder is quite convincing as a buffoonish Bill in Hnath’s depiction of a former president in an alternate universe.
If you can drop yourself into Hnath’s “alternate universe” successfully, you likely will enjoy his depictions of four characters based on four historical figures from the more well-known planet Earth and the nation known as the United States in the year 2008. If you’d prefer a story that doesn’t seem as quaint, just keep Hillary flipping that coin.