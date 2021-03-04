Ready Readers Recommendation: Embrace Child-Like Curiosity, Optimism With 'Daniel’s Good Day'

Although March in the metro area can prompt yearnings for blue skies and vernal weather, each day can hold promise regardless of the weather – as long as you recognize life’s simple pleasures.
This month’s recommendation, Daniel’s Good Day by writer/illustrator Micha Archer, shows how easy it can be to find and appreciate goodness.
Archer introduces Daniel, a friendly, engaging preschooler, as he begins a walk to his grandmother’s house. Along the way, Daniel asks various people, “Excuse me, but what makes a good day for you?”
Each person shares with the inquisitive child one thing that brightens his or her day. For Mrs. Sanchez, a house painter, a good day involves “clear skies so I can paint.” Daniel’s friend Emma, while heading to the park to fly a kite, reports that her good day includes “a steady wind.” An elderly couple relaxing in the sunshine answer, “A day in the park with a bench in the shade.” A frazzled nanny juggling infant twins and a toddler, meanwhile, exclaims, “A long nap for the babies!”
Along his route, Daniel also poses his query to a bus driver, gardener, baker, mail carrier, newspaper seller and crossing guard, each with a unique perspective on what makes a good day. When Daniel reaches his destination, his grandmother provides the best answer of all: “A hug from you makes my day good.”
Archer’s bright, atmospheric illustrations should let readers feel a part of Daniel’s neighborhood, making each new character seem like an old friend. The simple, straightforward text perfectly conveys the curiosity of a young child.
Reading this story with a child you love could possibly make this “a good day” for you.
