Ready Readers: 'Little Owl’s Night' and 'Little Owl’s Day'

As many children begin the school year learning from home, Ready Readers suggests using a children’s book (or two) to teach STEAM – science, technology, engineering, art and math – concepts.
Writer/illustrator Divya Srinivasan offers paired books filled with learning possibilities in Little Owl’s Night and Little Owl’s Day. Although each stands on its own, when paired, they offer a chance to discover and compare nocturnal and diurnal life in a forest.
Little Owl’s Night introduces the woodland habitat as Owl and his nocturnal companions scurry about their business: working, playing, hunting and eating by the light of the moon and stars. Owl glides hopefully past his neighbor Bear but is disappointed to see him asleep, as always.
In Little Owl’s Day, Owl is awakened by a noisy squirrel. He opens his eyes to an unusually bright scene, marveling, “Too bright to be Moon, this must be … Sun!” Owl tours a landscape he hardly recognizes: the ground covered in flowers, dragonflies and butterflies dancing in the air, and wolf cubs at play in the meadow. Soaring overhead, Owl is delighted to spy Bear! “You’re always asleep when I want to show you the moon!” says Owl. Bear replies, “You’re always asleep when I want to show you the rainbow!” Bear then leads Owl to the waterfall to view a spectacular spectrum of colors arched across the light sky.
More than 20 different animals and their waking/sleeping activities are juxtaposed between the stories. Numerous STEAM activities involving colors, shapes and numbers, noting similarities and differences, and creating art might be inspired by the tandem narratives. Further, parents can empower their children to learn more by searching the internet for photos of woodland life.
