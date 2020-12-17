Q&A: Actor Hunter Sansone Discusses His Childhood in the St. Louis Area, Pursuing Dreams in Los Angeles

St. Louis’ own Hunter Sansone is making a name for himself in Hollywood. The Chaminade College Preparatory graduate, who stars in Disney+’s new sports film, Safety, and DC Universe’s hit CW series, Stargirl, spoke with LN about his journey from childhood weekends among hundreds of animals at his family’s 123-acre farm just outside St. Louis to realizing his dream of becoming an actor in Los Angeles.

What inspired you to become an actor?

I grew up an outdoorsy athlete, but my mom – a professional singer – was always telling me, “You should look into acting; you would be a great actor.” And “mom knows best,” as the saying goes. She was going to an acting class in St. Louis, and I went with her, and I got hooked and fell in love. Then I drove to Springfield, Missouri, every weekend to take acting classes. I took it seriously at a young age.

Describe landing the role of Daniel in Disney+’s Safety.

My friend Kyle Allen called me and said, “Hunter, I just read this script – it’s 100 percent you.” I have a great support group of actors in LA, and I will gladly pass a script their way if it’s a better fit for them – that’s what Kyle did for me.

I auditioned via tape from where I was filming Stargirl in Atlanta and Skyped with director Reggie Hudlin, who was born and raised in East St. Louis and an Oscar-nominated producer from Django Unchained. He created something really special – and Safety is a true story, so a lot of pressure comes with that, but he did it justice.