Pulitzer Arts Foundation Offers Private Tours, Virtual Programming

In a time when people everywhere are missing out on various experiences because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pulitzer Arts Foundation in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District has taken advantage of an opportunity to give art enthusiasts a new experience.

The museum reopened on Aug. 13 with free, 45-minute private reservations available for groups of 10 or fewer people. Within 48 hours of opening the reservations, a number of individuals, families and “pandemic pods” of close friends had booked every slot. Katie Hasler Peissig, the museum’s director of marketing and communications, says the community’s response has motivated its leaders to extend this opportunity through at least Sept. 13 and add two more reservation slots in the evenings.

“We weren’t quite sure what to expect whenever we announced this, but we’re really happy people embraced this idea of having the museum to themselves,” Peissig says. “We felt like this approach was the way that we could provide the best experience for our guests and also for our staff.”

Although the downside to requiring reservations has been having to turn people away, it’s allowed organic social distancing and an exclusive experience for viewing the museum’s latest exhibition. Staff and guests older than 2 are still required to wear masks while inside, and additional precautions are in place, like wiping down high-touch surfaces between groups.

Within the first two weeks of reopening, more than 200 people came through the museum, Peissig says. Cara Starke, the Pulitzer’s executive director, stated in a press release that “reopening has been guided by our values – with intention and care for our audiences, our team and the art we have on view.”