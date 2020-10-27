'Poetober' Provides Virtual Thrills at Stray Dog Theatre

After mounting an online production of the drama Lobby Hero this summer, Stray Dog Theatre returns with three works from the canon of celebrated, 19th century American writer Edgar Allen Poe – just in time for a pandemic-style Halloween.
Stray Dog artistic director Gary F. Bell introduces each of the three tales of terror, all famous works by the master of horror, suspense and detective fiction. Bell directs each of the stories, with notable contributions by Stray Dog associate artistic director Justin Been, whose sound effects and musical score entice and accentuate the spooky goings-on.
The selections include Poe’s most famous poem, The Raven, performed by Gerry Love; The Tell-Tale Heart, a must-read short story in high school English classes of my youth, with David Wassilak in the lead role; and Poe’s whodunit masterpiece, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, considered by many to be the progenitor of detective fiction, with Laura Kyro as Poe’s indomitable sleuth, C. Auguste Dupin.
Each has its own merits. In The Tell-Tale Heart, Wassilak masterfully depicts the murderous narrator who kills an old man with a “vulture’s eye” and then buries him beneath the floorboards in the man’s apartment. Wassilak’s tone is cool and calculated, matching the killer’s self-satisfaction in pulling off what he thinks is a seamless crime.
The young man is a little too confident, though, and when he invites police who have been summoned by a neighbor, he gets cocky and encourages the gendarmes to stay until his hallucinations catch up with him. Wassilak’s voice gradually escalates in volume and anxiety under Bell’s measured direction.
Gerry Love recites The Raven in a softly spoken timbre, matching the melancholy and remorse of a man who has lost his one true love and pines for her return from beyond. Bell mentions that Poe was inspired to write about a raven after seeing the one owned by his novelist friend, Charles Dickens.
Love fills the narrator with a haunting charm, underscored by the plaintive chords in Been’s well-chosen sound design. It’s especially gratifying listening to Love carefully and deliberately offer sundry takes on the poem’s signature word, “Nevermore,” with a suitably disturbing denouement.
The longest of the three presentations is the two-part version of The Murders in the Rue Morgue, which Poe originally wrote for Graham’s Magazine in 1841. It’s considered the first modern detective story, a genre favored by Poe for its “ratiocinations” used in the deduction of a crime by the erudite Dupin. To this day, the Edgar Allen Poe (Edgar) Awards are presented annually by the Mystery Writers of America.
As one listens to Kyro calmly and charmingly depict the inquisitive Dupin, it’s easy to see how Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Dame Agatha Christie and others might have modeled Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot and Jane Marple on the nonplussed, ingratiating Dupin. The writing can be a bit precious and repetitive by modern standards, but there’s a wonderful sense of history derived from listening to Kyro portray Poe’s protagonist in elegant, intelligent terms.
Poe was a really big deal in my youth, when Hollywood made an abundance of flicks featuring the likes of Vincent Price, Basil Rathbone and Peter Lorre starring in a litany of horror films, tame by modern standards, ever so loosely based on various short stories by the star-crossed Poe, who died much too soon at age 40 in 1849.
Theater companies here and around the nation have been struggling since March to re-invent themselves in the shadow of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. Kudos to Bell, Been, Love, Wassilak and Kyro for lending their artistic talents to this audio homage to one of Halloween’s greatest inspirations, the gifted albeit tortured Edgar Allen Poe.
Play: Poetober
Company: Stray Dog Theatre
Venue: Stray Dog Theatre website, www.straydogtheatre.org
Dates: Through Oct. 31
Tickets: Free; log in through the website
