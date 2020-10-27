'Poetober' Provides Virtual Thrills at Stray Dog Theatre

After mounting an online production of the drama Lobby Hero this summer, Stray Dog Theatre returns with three works from the canon of celebrated, 19th century American writer Edgar Allen Poe – just in time for a pandemic-style Halloween.

Stray Dog artistic director Gary F. Bell introduces each of the three tales of terror, all famous works by the master of horror, suspense and detective fiction. Bell directs each of the stories, with notable contributions by Stray Dog associate artistic director Justin Been, whose sound effects and musical score entice and accentuate the spooky goings-on.

The selections include Poe’s most famous poem, The Raven, performed by Gerry Love; The Tell-Tale Heart, a must-read short story in high school English classes of my youth, with David Wassilak in the lead role; and Poe’s whodunit masterpiece, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, considered by many to be the progenitor of detective fiction, with Laura Kyro as Poe’s indomitable sleuth, C. Auguste Dupin.

Each has its own merits. In The Tell-Tale Heart, Wassilak masterfully depicts the murderous narrator who kills an old man with a “vulture’s eye” and then buries him beneath the floorboards in the man’s apartment. Wassilak’s tone is cool and calculated, matching the killer’s self-satisfaction in pulling off what he thinks is a seamless crime.

The young man is a little too confident, though, and when he invites police who have been summoned by a neighbor, he gets cocky and encourages the gendarmes to stay until his hallucinations catch up with him. Wassilak’s voice gradually escalates in volume and anxiety under Bell’s measured direction.