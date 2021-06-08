Patricia Racette Holds Center Stage as Sole Performer in Opera Theatre of Saint Louis’ ‘La Voix Humaine’

Opera: La Voix Humaine (The Human Voice)

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Outdoors at Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University campus

Dates: June 14 and 20

Story: Elle hasn’t forgotten her lover of five years, even though he’s moved on to another woman. She blames herself for their breakup and tells him this much in a series of phone calls one night. Judging from her comments, he’s at least listening to her, but we don’t hear a single word he says and can only observe her reactions when she’s not speaking.

Elle variously laments, pleas, informs and compliments her ex-lover even as the phone connection between them – like their relationship – is balky and unreliable. Frustrated with wrong numbers who interrupt occasionally in between her calls back and forth with the man she loves, she reaches out when the two of them do connect with attempts at conversation.

She says, e.g., that she went out on the town the previous night with her friend Marthe and that they enjoyed themselves. When she returned home, she tells her ex-lover she took a sleeping pill to help her nod off after such a pleasant evening.

Shortly thereafter, however, she reveals to her ex-paramour that what she said isn’t really true. She then explains what actually happened, but her efforts at clarity are frustrated by the continually erratic phone connection between them. When she hears different music in the background, she surmises at first that he’s at a favorite restaurant. She gradually admits, though, what she knows: He’s at the apartment of his new lover.