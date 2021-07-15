Ozark Actors Theatre Opens 2021 Season With Easygoing ‘Always...Patsy Cline’

Musical: Always...Patsy Cline

Company: Ozark Actors Theatre

Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 North Cedar St., Rolla

Dates: July 15 through 18

Tickets: $15-$25; contact 573-364-9523 or visit ozarkactorstheatre.org

Highlights: Ozark Actors Theatre returns to performing live stage shows at the Cedar Street Playhouse with an easygoing, enjoyable presentation of Always...Patsy Cline, featuring a couple dozen of Cline’s best-known works from her catalog of hits for its receptive audiences.

Story: In 1957, Houston homemaker Louise Seger was fixing a meal for her two little kids when she heard the voice of a singer on the Arthur Godfrey Show that made her walk into the living room. She saw a young woman named Patsy Cline belting out tunes, which resonated deeply and immediately with Louise.

Thereafter, Louise would routinely call the morning DJ at local radio station and pester him to play a song by Patsy Cline. She did this regularly for years. One day in 1961 the DJ surprised Louise with the news that Patsy was coming to Houston the following week to perform at the Esquire Ballroom.

Now divorced, Louise corralled her boyfriend, her boss and her boss’ wife to join her at a table next to the Esquire stage. Arriving two hours before anyone else, Louise was startled to see Patsy by herself, checking out the ballroom acoustics, the stage and other aspects of her show that night.