Ozark Actors Theatre Opens 2021 Season With Easygoing ‘Always...Patsy Cline’

Musical: Always...Patsy Cline
Company: Ozark Actors Theatre
Venue: Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 North Cedar St., Rolla
Dates: July 15 through 18
Tickets: $15-$25; contact 573-364-9523 or visit ozarkactorstheatre.org
Highlights: Ozark Actors Theatre returns to performing live stage shows at the Cedar Street Playhouse with an easygoing, enjoyable presentation of Always...Patsy Cline, featuring a couple dozen of Cline’s best-known works from her catalog of hits for its receptive audiences.
Story: In 1957, Houston homemaker Louise Seger was fixing a meal for her two little kids when she heard the voice of a singer on the Arthur Godfrey Show that made her walk into the living room. She saw a young woman named Patsy Cline belting out tunes, which resonated deeply and immediately with Louise.
Thereafter, Louise would routinely call the morning DJ at local radio station and pester him to play a song by Patsy Cline. She did this regularly for years. One day in 1961 the DJ surprised Louise with the news that Patsy was coming to Houston the following week to perform at the Esquire Ballroom.
Now divorced, Louise corralled her boyfriend, her boss and her boss’ wife to join her at a table next to the Esquire stage. Arriving two hours before anyone else, Louise was startled to see Patsy by herself, checking out the ballroom acoustics, the stage and other aspects of her show that night.
Louise introduced herself and struck up an immediate friendship with the amiable and surprisingly accessible Patsy. After chatting for a while, Patsy enlisted Louise’s help as her “manager” for the evening, which was a hit with everyone, even Louise’s boss.
Louise and Patsy exchanged phone numbers and addresses, but Louise figured that would be the last time she heard from Patsy. A couple of weeks later, though, she received a letter from Patsy, the first of what would be many correspondences and calls between the two women, both of whom had been through rocky marriages and divorce but dearly loved their children.
In 1963, Louise heard the tragic news that Patsy had died in a plane crash while headed to Kansas City for another performance. Patsy was gone, but her legacy and her unlikely friendship with Louise lasted through the years, just like the signature in her letters: Always, Patsy Cline.
Other Info: Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, Always...Patsy Cline is performed by a cast of two and a six-piece band. Ozark Actors Theatre artistic consultant Blane Pressler and managing director Laura Light have imported director Bill Kincaid and performers Lysa Fox (Patsy) and Tammy Killian (Louise) from Western Illinois University, where all three are members of the faculty.
The trio has previous experience in their respective roles for Always...Patsy Cline and that savvy familiarity comes across clearly in the slick and steady style of the production. Fox has an easy, natural way around the lyrics of such Patsy Cline classics as “Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Walkin’ After Midnight” and two dozen other tunes.
Fox and Killian share the stage as diverse personalities: Fox as the gentle, amiable Patsy and Killian as the energetic spitfire Louise – the down-home Texan who welcomes the friendliness of the quiet but immensely talented Virginian originally named Virginia Hensley. It wouldn’t hurt if Killian changed her dance moves occasionally in the course of the two-hour, two-act production, but her portrayal of the agreeable Louise certainly is infectious.
Kincaid directs the presentation at a notably leisurely pace, which complements Fox’s casual way with the numerous tunes sung during the show. She’s backed by a sextet of talented musicians known as The Bob Cats, including musical director and pianist Curtis Farrell, guitarist Bob Kraus, Bill Dobkins on pedal steel guitar, drummer Peter Gunn, Zack Clark on upright bass and fiddler Bo Chaloupek. Their tempo is definitely on the slow side, giving center stage to Fox for her Patsy stylings.
Scenic designer Patrick Ulrich adorns the set with Louise’s kitchen at stage left, the Esquire’s elevated stage at the center, with a table and chairs in its forefront on one side for Louise and her troupe and a jukebox on the other. James Davis’ lighting nicely underscores Patsy on several songs, and costume designer Jenna Gove keeps Fox busy off-stage changing into and out of a variety of western-tinged outfits.
Michael Smedley’s sound design and props furnished by properties master Blane Pressler help accentuate the look and sounds of the era.
A packed house at last Friday’s matinee was highly appreciative of the efforts of both the performers and the musicians. Always...Patsy Cline is a delight both in its repertoire of easygoing tunes and in depicting the unlikely but strong friendship between two women of the mid-20th century.