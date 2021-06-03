Opera Theatre Saint Louis Treats Patrons to Rarely Performed ‘Highway 1, U.S.A.’

Opera: Highway 1, U.S.A.

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Outdoors at Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University’s campus

Dates: June 4, 13, 17

Story: Bob and Mary own and operate a filling station along Highway 1 in California. It’s a modest but good life for the couple, who are well-respected in their community and pillars of their local church.

Mary wishes to have more for her and her husband, but they’re saddled with Bob’s younger brother Nate, who has continued his education at Bob’s expense, something Bob’s and Nate’s late mother implored Bob to oversee as her final, dying wish. The dutiful older son has done just that.

However, Mary chafes at her desire for a better life for her and Bob after Nate completes his education and spends another year doing very little to pursue employment. Bob, too, is growing impatient but is torn by his promise to his mother to assist Nate, who continues to take advantage of his brother’s generosity.

As tension between Mary and Nate escalates, Bob must decide how much of his brother’s immaturity and his mother’s last wish can be equitably balanced with Bob’s love and devotion to his wife.

Highlights: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis resurrects a seldom-performed work by “the dean of African-American composers” with a resonant interpretation of William Grant Still’s haunting one-act opera first performed in 1963.