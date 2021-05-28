Opera Theatre Saint Louis Opens 2021 Outdoor Season With Charming ‘Gianni Schicchi’

Opera: Gianni Schicchi

Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

Venue: Outdoors at Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University campus

Dates: May 28, June 2, 6, 11

Tickets: $39 (sold out); there are 30 free tickets available for every performance on a first-come, first-served basis. May be reserved on line or via phone beginning two days before every show. Go to experienceopera.org or call 314-961-0644.

Story: Wealthy Florentine Buoso Donati is on his death bed, surrounded by grieving relatives. They’re faking their grief, though; what they’re really concerned about is what is in his will and who will get what.

Rumor has it that Donati has bequeathed his wealth to the local monastery, which upon confirmation throws his relatives into a frenzy. Young Rinuccio has a plan, however: He suggests that they call upon Gianni Schicchi, a humble newcomer to Florence, whom Rinuccio says can help them change the will. Rinuccio also happens to be in love with Schicchi’s daughter, Lauretta.

Zita, Rinuccio’s haughty aunt, is against any marriage by Rinuccio to a peasant such as Lauretta, but says that if he can finagle a new will, she’ll give her approval. After Rinuccio contacts Schicchi, the latter arrives with his daughter at Donati’s estate.

Learning that no one is aware of Donati’s recent death except the man’s relatives, Schicchi poses as the ‘ailing’ and now ‘recovering’ Donati, fooling the physician Spinellocio. Schicchi rewrites Donati’s will with the help of a notary, making sure to grant bequests to all of the greedy relatives except for the big three prizes: Donati’s mule, his estate and his mills.