Opera Theatre Saint Louis Opens 2021 Outdoor Season With Charming ‘Gianni Schicchi’

Opera: Gianni Schicchi
Company: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Venue: Outdoors at Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University campus
Dates: May 28, June 2, 6, 11
Tickets: $39 (sold out); there are 30 free tickets available for every performance on a first-come, first-served basis. May be reserved on line or via phone beginning two days before every show. Go to experienceopera.org or call 314-961-0644.
Story: Wealthy Florentine Buoso Donati is on his death bed, surrounded by grieving relatives. They’re faking their grief, though; what they’re really concerned about is what is in his will and who will get what.
Rumor has it that Donati has bequeathed his wealth to the local monastery, which upon confirmation throws his relatives into a frenzy. Young Rinuccio has a plan, however: He suggests that they call upon Gianni Schicchi, a humble newcomer to Florence, whom Rinuccio says can help them change the will. Rinuccio also happens to be in love with Schicchi’s daughter, Lauretta.
Zita, Rinuccio’s haughty aunt, is against any marriage by Rinuccio to a peasant such as Lauretta, but says that if he can finagle a new will, she’ll give her approval. After Rinuccio contacts Schicchi, the latter arrives with his daughter at Donati’s estate.
Learning that no one is aware of Donati’s recent death except the man’s relatives, Schicchi poses as the ‘ailing’ and now ‘recovering’ Donati, fooling the physician Spinellocio. Schicchi rewrites Donati’s will with the help of a notary, making sure to grant bequests to all of the greedy relatives except for the big three prizes: Donati’s mule, his estate and his mills.
Schicchi, still posing as Donati, announces in the presence of the notary and another witness that ‘Gianni Schicchi’ will inherit the mule, the estate and the mills. Donati’s relatives are furious but helpless and leave his home, stealing what they can in the process.
Schicchi permits Lauretta to marry Rinuccio and calls upon the audience to forgive him his sins because the ‘end’ has justified the ‘means.’
Highlights: Opera Theatre of Saint Louis returns to ‘live’ performances before audiences with this charming rendition of Puccini’s comic one-act opera to open its 2021 outdoor season in delightful fashion.
Other Info: All of Opera Theatre’s productions this season will be performed on the parking lot at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University. Tickets for the entire season were sold out in four days in early May, although for the first time there will be 30 free tickets given away to each performance (see details elsewhere in this review).
People sit in pods separated by several feet from other clusters. The opening-night performance took place in refreshing, comfortable weather and consisted of a single act of approximately one hour in length.
Gianni Schicchi is the third of Puccini’s trio of one-act operas titled Il Trittico (The Triptych), which also includes the tragedy Il Tabarro and the religious, all-female opera, Suor Angelica. Interestingly, the latter was just performed in March by Winter Opera Saint Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
With a libretto by Giovacchino Forzano based on an incident in Dante’s Divine Comedy, Gianni Schicchi premiered at the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1918 and was performed by OTSL previously in 1977. This presentation is engaging and entertaining throughout, briskly paced by director Sean Curran and bolstered by a sprightly reading of Puccini’s composition by members of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra led by SLSO conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin.
Despite the challenges of an outdoor setting, the technical staff of Opera Theatre has mounted a handsome production anchored by Allen Moyer’s visually appealing set design, featuring a rich backdrop of patterned walls for Donati’s spacious bedroom and drapes which are opened to reveal Greg Emetaz’s video projection of the Florentine landscape.
James Schuette’s costumes reflect the early 14th century Florentine wardrobes, while Christopher Akerlind’s lighting draws attention to the players and performance in the dusky twilight.
There are several appealing performances, led by baritone Levi Hernandez in the title role of the unprepossessing but beguilingly clever Schicchi, capturing the comedy as well as deftly handing his share of the singing. Soprano Elena Villalon as Lauretta masters the work’s most famous aria, O mio babbino caro (Oh, my dear papa), and Joshua Blue shines as the affable Renuccio.
Contributions by the stellar cast include Nathan Stark’s imposing bass voice as Donati’s elder cousin, Simone, a “former mayor of Fucaccio,” and La’Shelle Q. Allen as the imperious Zita. Others maintaining the high quality of the production are Jermaine Smith, Meghan Kasanders, Steven Cole, Rob McGinness, Schyler Vargas, Helen Zhibing Huang, Evan Lazdowski, Kyle Miller, Bianca Orsi and Chance Jonas-O’Toole as the expiring Donati.
OTSL general director Andrew Jorgensen greeted the audience on opening night and said he hoped that he wouldn’t see any tears “since Gianni Schicchi is a comedy.” No worries on that front. The light, lyrical piece by the crowd-pleasing Puccini is an excellent choice to start this unusual but invigorating Opera Theatre season.