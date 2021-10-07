New Saint Louis Art Museum Exhibition Celebrates Metro Area’s Wonder-Filled Waterways

Although residents of both the East Coast and the West often jest that the metro area and related places are “flyover country,” a new exhibition at the Saint Louis Art Museum blows that notion out of the water.

“Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration,” which opened Oct. 3, will run till Jan. 9 in the Forest Park landmark’s main exhibition galleries. Museum members and children under age 5 can gain admission to it for free; ticket prices for nonmembers, meanwhile, vary from $6 to $12.

Overseeing “Art Along the Rivers” are Melissa Wolfe, the museum’s curator of American art, and Amy Torbert, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator of American Art. Wolfe and Torbert also have edited a 224-page, fully illustrated catalogue to accompany the exhibition.

As its subtitle suggests, “Art Along the Rivers” commemorates the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s admission to the U.S. on Aug. 10, 1821, as the nation’s 24th state. The exhibition’s riparian arrangement also seeks to spotlight the metro area’s “vibrant cultural heritage,” according to a press release from the museum.

“Art Along the Rivers,” the press release continues, assembles “156 objects produced or collected over 1,000 years and originating from cultures that include the ancient Mississippian, Osage (Wazhazhe), French, African American and German, among many others. These communities each developed rich artistic traditions that have vibrant legacies for artists and designers today.”