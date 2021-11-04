New Cherokee Street Endeavor Showcases Typewriters of the Past and Related Art

Clickety-clack, clickety-clack, clickety-clack – DING!

That onomatopoeic sound could easily serve as the anthem of TypOsphere StL, a glorious new Cherokee Street attraction devoted to vintage typewriters.

Just last month, owner/proprietor and artist L.A. (Louise Anne) Marler opened TypOsphere StL, described on her website as a “pop-up typewriter antiques and contemporary art gallery.”

Marler, it bears noting, has been enjoying an autumn as fast-paced as the whirling of an IBM Selectric 3’s silver-and-black element. On Oct. 1, slightly more than a week before the Cherokee Street endeavor’s debut, “Digital Americana,” a solo exhibition of her artwork, launched at the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University, Marler’s alma mater, in Cape Girardeau. That exhibition runs through Nov. 14.

Once banished to the bins and tables of thrift stores, typewriters lately have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity (à la turntables) for both aesthetic and utilitarian reasons. The sheer size of TypOsphere StL’s collection testifies to that fact.

“We have 75 on display in the gallery on Cherokee Street, including one gifted by [über-actor and typewriter aficionado] Tom Hanks, and over 30 more in the work cellar that need lots of attention,” Marler relates. “Four typewriters are in the current Crisp museum exhibit in Cape Girardeau.”

From the TypOsphere StL collection, Marler cites as the rarest machine a Blickensderfer No. 5 dating from 1893 to 1896, which was made in Connecticut till 1896 to compete with more expensive typewriters from other companies.