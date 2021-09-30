Missouri History Museum’s ‘St. Louis Sound’ Exhibition Explores the City’s Contributions to American Popular Music

St. Louis is known for many things – the Gateway Arch, professional sports teams, toasted ravioli – but is perhaps lesser recognized for its influence on and contributions to the American music industry.

“St. Louis Sound,” a new exhibition displayed over 6,000 square feet at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis’ Forest Park, aims to make known the role the metro area has played in shaping various musical genres.

“St. Louis is undeniably one of the most important American musical cities there is,” says Andrew Wanko, public historian and content lead for “St. Louis Sound.” “When you look across St. Louis’ genres of music, you find all of these incredible stars that have completely changed American music as we know it. These weren’t just popular musicians – like Scott Joplin and Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Miles Davis – these were genre-defining musicians that everyone who came after had to answer to.”

St. Louis is “situated at the geographic and cultural crossroads of the country,” a Missouri History Museum press release states. Wanko thinks that position has allowed musicians in the city to “absorb the nation’s sounds and combine them with our own homegrown sounds.”

About 200 artifacts were secured to illustrate a musical history “from the dawn of recorded sound to Nelly’s Country Grammar,” a diamond platinum rap album inspired by St. Louis. “The point was to give people this sort of crash course in St. Louis music history, so then they can go out with a better appreciation and experience it even bigger on their own,” Wanko explains.