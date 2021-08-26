Missouri History Museum Opens ‘St. Louis Sound’ Exhibition With Live Music Performances This Weekend

St. Louis’ Missouri History Museum is unveiling its newest exhibition, “St. Louis Sound,” this weekend with all the bells and whistles – or rather, all the saxophones, guitars, pianos and more.

The exhibition officially opens Saturday, Aug. 28, and to celebrate, numerous artists will perform at the museum, providing audiences with a sampling of modern music in St. Louis as they explore the city’s history and influence on American popular music.

“St. Louis is undeniably one of the most important American musical cities there is,” says Andrew Wanko, public historian and exhibit content lead for “St. Louis Sound.”

“When you look across St. Louis’ genres of music, you find all of these incredible stars that have completely changed American music as we know it. These weren’t just popular musicians – like Scott Joplin and Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Miles Davis – these were genre-defining musicians that everyone who came after had to answer to.”

The 6,000-square-foot exhibition makes the case that St. Louis has played a significant role in shaping various music genres. According to the press release, about 200 artifacts were secured to illustrate a musical history “from the dawn of recorded sound to Nelly’s ‘Country Grammar,’” a diamond platinum rap album inspired by St. Louis.

“When you come visit the ‘St. Louis Sound’ gallery, you’re going to see artifacts from most of the big St. Louis names … But you’re also going to see artifacts from St. Louisans you might not have heard of before who are just as important,” Wanko describes.