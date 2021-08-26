Missouri History Museum Opens ‘St. Louis Sound’ Exhibition With Live Music Performances This Weekend

St. Louis’ Missouri History Museum is unveiling its newest exhibition, “St. Louis Sound,” this weekend with all the bells and whistles – or rather, all the saxophones, guitars, pianos and more.
The exhibition officially opens Saturday, Aug. 28, and to celebrate, numerous artists will perform at the museum, providing audiences with a sampling of modern music in St. Louis as they explore the city’s history and influence on American popular music.
“St. Louis is undeniably one of the most important American musical cities there is,” says Andrew Wanko, public historian and exhibit content lead for “St. Louis Sound.”
“When you look across St. Louis’ genres of music, you find all of these incredible stars that have completely changed American music as we know it. These weren’t just popular musicians – like Scott Joplin and Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Miles Davis – these were genre-defining musicians that everyone who came after had to answer to.”
The 6,000-square-foot exhibition makes the case that St. Louis has played a significant role in shaping various music genres. According to the press release, about 200 artifacts were secured to illustrate a musical history “from the dawn of recorded sound to Nelly’s ‘Country Grammar,’” a diamond platinum rap album inspired by St. Louis.
“When you come visit the ‘St. Louis Sound’ gallery, you’re going to see artifacts from most of the big St. Louis names … But you’re also going to see artifacts from St. Louisans you might not have heard of before who are just as important,” Wanko describes.
“St. Louis Sound” is scheduled to remain on display through Jan. 22, 2023. Admission to the exhibition and opening weekend performances and activities are free. Madeline Reichmuth, the museum’s public information officer, says pre-registration is not available; if the “St. Louis Sound” exhibition area reaches capacity, guests may roam the other exhibitions freely while they wait. Guests ages 5 and older are required to wear masks inside the museum and encouraged to do so outside, as well.
“The opening weekend, Aug. 28 and 29, we wanted this to be a huge celebration of St. Louis music,” Wanko adds. “And no matter what genre you’re interested in, no matter what age you are, we wanted there to be something exciting for you to do.”
The schedule of events, including indoor and outdoor performances, is as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 28
10 a.m. | Missouri History Museum opens
10:30 to 10:45 a.m. | Ribbon-cutting ceremony with Grammy Award-winning rapper from the platinum-selling group St. Lunatics, Murphy Lee, and Missouri Historical Society president Dr. Frances Levine
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Live concert with Marko Polo and FIRE DOG
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Color giant 2-D guitars and paint “St. Louis Sound”-inspired rocks to add to the STL ROCKS rock garden.
2 to 6 p.m. | Grab drinks and a meal from some of St. Louis’s best food trucks.
2:30 to 3:15 p.m. | The Red & Black Brass Band perform on the outdoor main stage.
3:45 to 5 p.m. | Murphy Lee and Friends take the outdoor stage.
5 to 9 p.m. | KDHX broadcasts live in the MacDermott Grand Hall: 5 to 7 p.m. is “Music My Way” with DJ LadyJock; 7 to 9 p.m. is “Traveling at the Speed of Sound” with The Time Traveler G. Wiz.
Sunday, Aug. 29
11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. | St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Color giant 2-D guitars and paint “St. Louis Sound”-inspired rocks to add to the STL ROCKS rock garden.
1 to 1:50 p.m. | Bobby Norfolk performs as Scott Joplin. Join Bobby and pianist Brad Ellebrecht as they present live ragtime classics, storytelling and a fun demonstration of the cakewalk.
2:30 to 2:45 p.m. | Catch a ground-shaking step performance by the national champion Gentlemen of Vision St. Louis step team.
3 to 4:30 p.m. | Grab a seat in the auditorium for the “Love that St. Louis Sound” keynote address, featuring the Funky Butt Brass Band and local authors Amanda Doyle and Steve Pick. ASL interpretation will be provided during the keynote address.