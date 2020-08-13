Missouri Historical Society Introduces Walking Tours, Virtual Tours for Local History Buffs

“I’m pretty darn excited to be getting to work with MHS!” says Amanda Clark of her new berth as community tours manager with the Missouri Historical Society – and her excitement bubbles equally regarding the society’s recently launched See STL tours.

“The new tours provide opportunities to uncover hidden histories, to gain context for how historic and current events collide and to hopefully see a new side of the city and its history,” Clark relates. “We don’t work off of scripts, so no two tours are the same – it all depends on what each group is interested in, and we like to have a little fun with our history.

“In addition to the walking tours, we’re offering a lineup of virtual tours, as well. These are done through Zoom, but we work to re-create the experience of live tours with lots of dialogue and conversation as we move through the topic.”

According to the society’s website, walking tours last two hours and cost $20 per person ($15 for society members). Virtual tours, meanwhile, last roughly 90 minutes and cost $15 per person ($10 for society members).

Tami Goldman, director of tourism and group sales for the society, explains the origin of the See STL tours in its extant, thriving tour program.

“We had a never-ending list of ideas for new tours and an endless supply of stories to pull from St. Louis’ history,” Goldman says. “As we looked ahead at the 2020s, one of our goals was to develop a strategy for a new type of tour and to make those tours a reality.