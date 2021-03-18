Missouri Historical Society 'Gateway to Pride' Digital Exhibit Celebrates St. Louis’ LGBQTIA+ Communities

The Missouri Historical Society’s first all-virtual exhibition, “Gateway to Pride,” explores the untold stories of the metro area’s LGBTQIA+ communities. Slated to become part of a major exhibition at the Missouri History Museum that will run through the 10th anniversary of Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court case that guaranteed same-sex couples the right to marry, “Gateway to Pride” invites visitors to contribute stories and memorabilia to its collection.

“LGBTQIA+ peoples are a mosaic of the larger St. Louis history,” says Sharon Smith, curator of civic and personal identity. “The history of LGBTQIA+ communities is rich and diverse, but often hidden. It is embedded in the bigger picture of social, cultural, economic and political change across America and the world.”

Smith describes “Gateway to Pride” as “a milestone step for the Missouri Historical Society,” given its entirely digital format – a project that has been in the making for five years.

“What we found by going virtual was that we could add much more information, artifact stories and oral histories than was first planned,” she says. “It is as inclusive and immersive as we could be.”

Explore a timeline that includes the criminalization of same-sex relations in 1835, drag queens of the 1930s, a 1980s weeklong celebration of lesbian and gay pride (a precursor to Pride St. Louis’ annual festival and parade) and the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. Oral history interviews and artifact collections provide deeper context of the challenges and change in societal acceptance for the area’s LGBTQIA+ communities.