Michelangelo Goes Midwestern With Sistine Chapel Exhibition at America’s Center

A grand bit of Vatican City is visiting the metro area, with “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” at America’s Center Convention Complex in downtown St. Louis.

Sponsoring the exhibition (which runs till Jan. 17) is Explore St. Louis, otherwise known as the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission. That organization partners with more than 700 metro area businesses to market both St. Louis and St. Louis County as destinations for diverse purposes.

“‘Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition’ will allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy a world-class artistic and cultural experience right here … ,” Kathleen Ratcliffe, Explore St. Louis’ president, states in a press release about the traveling simulacrum of Michelangelo’s High Renaissance masterpiece. That half-a-millennium-old wonder “went live” on Nov. 1, 1512, after 4½ years of artistic toil.

The exhibition comes from Las Vegas’ Special Entertainment Events, whose own website notes the passage of five centuries had begrimed the originals with dust and soot, greatly obscuring their brilliance.

“It was not until the comprehensive restoration work carried out in the 1980s and 1990s that the true richness of color in the wall and ceiling frescoes could once more be observed,” that website continues. “The exhibition illustrates the restoration and allows us to view the monumental paintings from a distance of only 4 meters [4.37 yards], as opposed to the usual 20 meters [21.87 yards].”