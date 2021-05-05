Metro Theater Company’s ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’ Provides Outdoor Entertainment for Families

Show: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Company: Metro Theater Company

Venue: Lawn at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe

Dates: May 5 through 9, 12 through 16; performance times vary at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Tickets: Outdoor seating pods for two are $56. Pods are available groups of two to eight, with pricing based on number of people in each pod. Get tickets at metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or call 314-325-9505.

Story: Characters from several Eric Carle picture books, including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, fill the outdoor stage in puppet form with sprightly musical accompaniment.

Highlights: For the first time in more than a year, Metro Theater Company has resumed live performances during the pandemic with a production approved as MissouriArtSafe Certified. A variety of colorful and expressive puppets helmed by MTC artists make this Rockefeller Productions show an enchanting hour for children, especially those between 2 and 6 years of age.

Other Info: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is packaged like The Lion King for the young set, parading a menagerie of more than 75 larger-than-life puppets across the simple but effective set. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show has been seen more than 2,000 times worldwide in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada, Dubai, New York and throughout Europe.