Metro Theater Company’s ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show’ Provides Outdoor Entertainment for Families

Show: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Company: Metro Theater Company
Venue: Lawn at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 East Monroe
Dates: May 5 through 9, 12 through 16; performance times vary at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: Outdoor seating pods for two are $56. Pods are available groups of two to eight, with pricing based on number of people in each pod. Get tickets at metroplays.org/hungrycaterpillar or call 314-325-9505.
Story: Characters from several Eric Carle picture books, including Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar, fill the outdoor stage in puppet form with sprightly musical accompaniment.
Highlights: For the first time in more than a year, Metro Theater Company has resumed live performances during the pandemic with a production approved as MissouriArtSafe Certified. A variety of colorful and expressive puppets helmed by MTC artists make this Rockefeller Productions show an enchanting hour for children, especially those between 2 and 6 years of age.
Other Info: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is packaged like The Lion King for the young set, parading a menagerie of more than 75 larger-than-life puppets across the simple but effective set. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the show has been seen more than 2,000 times worldwide in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada, Dubai, New York and throughout Europe.
Metro’s charming presentation is directed in fluid fashion by MTC artistic director Julia Flood and is a bilingual production in English and Spanish. “As we emerge from the long winter of this longest year,” says Flood, “nothing could be more delightful than a return to live performance in this magical production.” That magic is especially intriguing to youngsters in the audience, such as the sold-out group in attendance at a Friday, April 30, matinee.
Maneuvering the animals, bugs and birds in a rainbow of hues is done flawlessly by the three onstage artists, namely Jamie McKittrick, Hailey Medrano and Gaby Rodriguez, who work cohesively to give the creatures a lively look. With material from Carle’s books, they orchestrate a series of brief skits which are educational as well as entertaining, accompanied by catchy music. It’s fun to hear the kids join in, calling out colors, numbers and animals for bears, dogs, ducks, cats and pelicans, etc.
The show culminates with the title character chomping its way through apples, pears and other assorted goodies it spies in its quest to quench its voracious appetite before it retreats into its cocoon, re-emerging as a happy butterfly to the audience’s delight.
In addition to the in-person performances, MTC also is offering online virtual streaming of a mid-April presentation for $20, exclusively licensed for broadcast in nine states, including Missouri and Illinois. School groups can be accommodated at heavily discounted rates, with streaming tickets available for $7 or less and in-person tickets available for $10 per student. Visit metroplays.org for more information.
“Our community has gone since mid-March 2020 without meaningful opportunities to enjoy live theater,” MTC managing director Joe Gfaller says. “I can think of no better story than this one – the metamorphosis of a caterpillar who transforms into a beautiful butterfly after retreating into a cocoon – ... to anticipate the wonder and joy that await on the other side of our collective period of stillness.”